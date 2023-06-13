Cheat sheet: The Giants – Bob Brown documentary

What is it?

As per the documentary website: The Giants is a long overdue biopic of environmentalist Bob Brown, a National Living Treasure, the first openly gay member of parliament in Australia and leader of the world’s first Green party. It’s also about the life of trees, which scientists are only starting to understand. The film goes from Bob’s story to the trees’ story – revealing just how closely intertwined they are. It’s a joyous exploration of the forest delivered in a new, creative and awe-inspiring way.

Who made it?

The documentary was directed and produced by Laurence Billiet and Rachael Anthony, known for the 2020 documentary Freeman about the legendary Indigenous Australian athlete Cathy Freeman.

Who’s in it?

Bob Brown and those he has worked with over the years in his environmental advocacy.

Why now?

Here’s what co-director Rachael Anthony told ScreenHub recently in an interview:

My co-director Laurence Billiet and I are just two people, we are not environmentalists or activists and it often feels like we are quite powerless. But I think there comes a time when you just need to step up – and it doesn’t really matter what you do, as long as you do something. I’m not somebody who would feel comfortable lying down in front of a bulldozer – but it turns out that we can make a film about the epic life of Bob Brown and our extraordinary trees – and in the process I think the viewer will find plenty of inspiration and things to get excited about. This isn’t a depressing film – this is a film about being alive. As Bob Brown says: ‘Don’t get depressed, get active!’ The Giants co-director Rachael Antony: ‘this is a film about being alive’

Is there a trailer?

Do the critics like it?

David Stratton certainly does, writing in The Australian that:

This story has been told more than once in documentaries, but never as potently and as comprehensively as it is here. David Stratton reviews The Giants.

The Guardian, meanwhile, gave the film four stars and described it as ‘inspiring and beautiful’.

Don’t say

At least the environmental crisis isn’t an urgent existential threat to all forms of life on Earth.

Do say

I’d like to be more active in protecting the planet in any way I can.

Where and when can I watch it?

The Giants premieres on Docplay on 19 June.

