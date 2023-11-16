News

 > Television > Streaming > News

The Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget trailer hatches

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget follows the protagonists from 2000's Chicken Run in a new stop-motion adventure.
16 Nov 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Streaming

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. (L to R) Dry Fry (Nick Mohammed), Mrs Tweedy (Miranda Richardson), Sir Eatalot (Matt Berry) in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. Cr: Aardman/NETFLIX © 2023

Share Icon

A whopping 23 years after animated hit Chicken Run first graced our cinema screens, we finally have a sequel.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is the Netflix-exclusive, Aardman-produced follow up to the highest-grossing stop-motion hit in film history.

The gist of the film is as follows: ‘Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk — this time, they’re breaking in!’

Read: Pokémon Concierge: Netflix releases miniseries trailer

Watch the Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget trailer below:

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is made by multi Academy and BAFTA award-winning Aardman (Creature Comforts, Wallace & Gromit, and Shaun the Sheep), and Academy Award and BAFTA-nominated director Sam Fell (ParaNorman and Flushed Away, respectively).

The stacked voice cast includes Thandiwe Newton, Bella Ramsey, Zachary Levi, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, Jane Horrocks, David Bradley, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, Peter Serafinowicz, Nick Mohammed, and Miranda Richardson.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget comes to Netflix on 15 December 2023

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Features News Reviews Streaming
More
News

Famous Five will premiere on Stan same day as the UK

The series follows five young explorers as they embark on treacherous and action-packed adventures, solve mysteries ... all the usual.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

The New Look: Ben Mendelsohn is Christian Dior in Apple TV+ series

It's the House of Dior vs Chanel in Apple TV+'s new drama series, The New Look.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

FBOY Island Australia will return – and wants you to apply

Casting for Season 2 of the reality TV dating show has started, with a new season promised for 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
Reviews

Scrublands, Stan review: it delivers the goods

The new Australian series, based on Chris Hammer's bestselling crime novel, is a solidly entertaining mystery.

Anthony Morris
Features

The Artful Dodger on Disney+: need to know

All the key facts and figures for The Artful Dodger, which premieres later this month.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login