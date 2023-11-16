The Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget trailer hatches

A whopping 23 years after animated hit Chicken Run first graced our cinema screens, we finally have a sequel.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is the Netflix-exclusive, Aardman-produced follow up to the highest-grossing stop-motion hit in film history.

The gist of the film is as follows: ‘Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk — this time, they’re breaking in!’

Watch the Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget trailer below:

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is made by multi Academy and BAFTA award-winning Aardman (Creature Comforts, Wallace & Gromit, and Shaun the Sheep), and Academy Award and BAFTA-nominated director Sam Fell (ParaNorman and Flushed Away, respectively).

The stacked voice cast includes Thandiwe Newton, Bella Ramsey, Zachary Levi, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, Jane Horrocks, David Bradley, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, Peter Serafinowicz, Nick Mohammed, and Miranda Richardson.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget comes to Netflix on 15 December 2023