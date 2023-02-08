A24’s The Backrooms: what we know so far

A24 films’ newest muse is a 17-year–old YouTuber. Yes, you read that right – the studio behind some of the most-talked about films of the last decade (Midsommar, Hereditary, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Whale) has acquired the film rights to viral internet sensation ‘The Backrooms’, created by high-schooler Kane Parsons.

It seems A24 is continuing to broaden their horror slate, having also just acquired Australian film Talk to Me after its premiere at Sundance.

What is ‘The Backrooms’?

The Backrooms evolved from a static image of a labyrinthine room structure, which was published to the website 4chan in 2019 and quickly became a viral ‘creepypasta’ (a meme in the vein of urban legends, intended to frighten readers/viewers).

User Claykid12345 of CreepyPasta.com helpfully explains:

‘…the backrooms posit the existence of a ‘place’ that people can slip (or ‘noclip’) into and become lost or trapped. An unreality behind or parallel to this reality, The Backrooms are not inherently sinister on first viewing, as they appear to be simply unoccupied office space of banal manilla walls, long corridors and ugly carpets.

‘The terrifying element comes with the idea of finding yourself there unable to escape. Trapped in a labyrinth of these corridors that is unending and eternal, meaning that there is no exit and that anyone finding themselves in this other dimension will be confined there perpetually.’

You can watch the short film that was inspired by this concept (the one that’s now being developed into a feature) below:

Who is Kane Pixels?

The above short (the first in a series of found-footage horror videos which have thus far garnered nearly 100 million views) was made by YouTube user Kane Pixels, who is actually 17 year old Kane Parsons, a director and VFX artist from the US.

A press release from A24 revealed that Parsons will be directing the feature-length Backrooms movie with a script by DMZ’s Roberto Patino. The release also notes that Parsons ‘will direct the film over his Summer vacation’ because he is still in school.

Who is making The Backrooms movie?

The Backrooms is being adapted for the big screen by A24, Atomic Monster, Chernin Entertainment and 21 Laps. Lucas Ford brought the project to 21 Laps, and Chris White brought it to Atomic Monster. Chernin Entertainment and A24 are co-financing the film.

Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Dan Levine will produce for 21 Laps, along with James Wan (who produced M3GAN) and Michael Clear for Atomic Monster, and Robert Patino. Alayna Glasthal will oversee for Atomic Monster, with Judson Scott exec producing for the company, alongside Chris White.

Director Kane Parsons is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

What is the plot of The Backrooms?

In the short, a young filmmaker in the 90s accidentally falls into what appears to be another dimension – one solely comprised of uninhabited old, yellowing office spaces. As he wanders the flourescent-lit and unending space, with room after identical room appearing, it becomes clear he is not the only being present.

Details on whether the feature will closely follow the shot’s original plot are under wraps.

When will the Backrooms be released?

Both production dates and release dates have not yet been confirmed. The film is currently in the pre-production phase.