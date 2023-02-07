Talk to Me: A24 acquires Australian horror film

A24 Studios (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Midsommar) has acquired the rights to the highly-anticipated Australian horror film Talk to Me following its recent premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

The studio, known for its exceptional talent in delivering spine-chilling and intriguing horror films, reportedly made a high seven-figure deal after the film was featured in the Midnight Selections lineup.

Talk to Me stars Sophia Wilde as Mia, a grieving teenager who gathers her friends for a seance on the eve of her mother’s death, which leads to the opening of portals to the supernatural world. The group soon unleashes horrific consequences that Mia must reverse before it’s too late. The film also star Miranda Otto.

The Talk to Me team

The film is directed by twin brothers Michael and Danny Philippou, who are perhaps better known as YouTube stars RackaRacka. The brothers say that their film falls under the same horror genre as popular films like Paranormal Activity, Saw, and Insidious.

It has also recently com to light that the original concept for the film was written by Ludo Studio’s (Bluey) Daley Pearson, before being adapted into the film script by Bill Hinzman and Danny Philippou.

Here’s an email I sent in 2018 to Adelaide filmmakers, Danny and Michael Philippou (RackaRacka) with a bit of a script and a treatment for a horror. They worked for five years to turn that into their own original Sundance feature that just sold to @A24films_ (Midsommar) ❤️🧟‍♀️ 🎥 pic.twitter.com/vxTJSrOjad — Daley Pearson (@Daley_Pearson) February 5, 2023

Talk to Me was produced in Australia by Causeway Films, and used various shooting locations in South Australia.

A24 Studios has established itself as a leading studio in the horror genre, having produced modern classics such as Hereditary, The Witch, Under the Skin, The Lighthouse, Midsommar, and last year’s X and Pearl (the latter will have a cinematic release in Australia later this year). But the studio of course isn’t limited to horror. A24 received 18 Oscar nominations this year, with the popular sci-fi/comedy/drama Everything Everywhere All at Once nabbing 11 of them.

Talk to Me is yet to confirm an Australian cinematic release. Stay tuned to ScreenHub for more info.