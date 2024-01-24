Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action trailer released

Is holding your breath considered a form of Airbending? I’d like to think so. Either way, fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender can stop holding their breath today, since Netflix has at last released the full trailer for its live action adaptation.

You can check out the trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender below:

Quick facts about Avatar: The Last Airbender

This new series is a live-action reimagining of the beloved animated series following Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire and Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.

The show stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

The original animated series aired on Nickelodeon, and was helmed by creators and producers Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. In Australia, you would have seen it during its original run only if you had cable TV connection to Foxtel. It has since been made available on Netflix.

DiMartino and Konietzko were originally attached to the live-action, but left due to creative differences. The executive producers overseeing this series are Albert Kim, Jabbar Raisani, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Michael Goi, and the directors are Michael Goi (episodes 101, 102), Jabbar Raisani (episodes 103, 104), Roseanne Liang (episodes 105, 106), Jet Wilkinson (episodes 107, 108).

The iconic music from the animated series, composed by Takeshi Furukawa, has been adapted and re-orchestrated for the live action series.

This is not the first time ATLA (as it is often shortened to) has been adapted into live action. M. Night Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender (2010) was a poorly received attempt at bringing Aang’s journey to the big screen, and was mainly criticised for its white-washed cast and awkward dialogue.

This new series clocks in at eight episodes, each of them an hour long. The story will follow the major storylines of ATL’s original first season. All episodes were filmed in British Columbia, Canada.

You can watch the cast break down the new trailer in this video:

Avatar: The Last Airbender is out on 22 February, on Netflix.