Australian animation studio will work on new Avatar: The Last Airbender movie

Paramount’s yet-to-be-titled Avatar: The Last Airbender film has secured Australian-European studio Flying Bark productions as its lead animators.

The upcoming project is the first of three planned ‘Avatar’ films from Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation.

The film series – not to be confused with James Cameron’s Avatar films – is based on Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, both of which were originally created for Nickelodeon by Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino.

The first feature will be directed by Lauren Montgomery, with Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino producing.

The award-winning Flying Bark, which is based in Belgium and has major facilities in Sydney, Australia, describes the film series as ‘[pushing] the style and boundaries of hybrid animation […] it will couple traditional 2D animation with substantial CG elements.’

The company is experienced in cross-medium animation and worked on episodes of the recent Marvel show What If…?, as well as Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and LEGO Monkie Kid.

Though Flying Bark is some 350 employees strong, it is actively recruiting more people in Sydney to work specifically on this film, the production of which will begin in 2023.

‘With a company full of creatives and super fans, the Avatar feature is a dream project for the team at Flying Bark,” said Flying Bark Productions’ director of production, Alexia Gates-Foale. ‘This really is an exciting time for the Australian animation industry, and we look forward to welcoming new talent to our studio in Sydney as well as further developing our incredible team of artists.’

The film’s plot will focus on Aang, the titular Avatar and Last Airbender, and his friends from the original series.