The Artful Dodger on Disney+: first-look art and trailer released

The series explores the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ character in 1850s Australia.
5 Oct 2023
Paul Dalgarno

The Artful Dodger. Image: Disney+.

Disney+ has released the key art and teaser trailer for its latest Australian Original series The Artful Dodger, set to premiere in Australia on 29 November.

As per Disney+: ‘The Artful Dodger explores the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger, whose pickpocketing fingers have turned into the skilled hands of a surgeon.

‘Set in 1850s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back into a world of crime. A greater threat – to Dodger’s heart – is Lady Belle, the Governor’s daughter, determined to become the colony’s first female surgeon.

‘From heists to life-and-death surgeries to the harsh realities of the criminal world mingling with the middle ground and gentry, this is a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption, and love with a twist.’

The eight-episode series stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster as The Artful Dodger; David Thewlis as Fagin; and Maia Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox.

Also starring are Damon Herriman, Tim Minchin, Miranda Tapsell, Susie Porter, Damien Garvey, Kym Gyngell, Vivienne Awosoga and Albert Latailakepa.

Read: Disney+: new shows and films streaming in October 2023

The Artful Dodger is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television’s Curio Pictures and produced by Beach Road Pictures.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

