The Artful Dodger on Disney+: first-look art and trailer released

Disney+ has released the key art and teaser trailer for its latest Australian Original series The Artful Dodger, set to premiere in Australia on 29 November.

As per Disney+: ‘The Artful Dodger explores the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger, whose pickpocketing fingers have turned into the skilled hands of a surgeon.

‘Set in 1850s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back into a world of crime. A greater threat – to Dodger’s heart – is Lady Belle, the Governor’s daughter, determined to become the colony’s first female surgeon.

‘From heists to life-and-death surgeries to the harsh realities of the criminal world mingling with the middle ground and gentry, this is a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption, and love with a twist.’

The eight-episode series stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster as The Artful Dodger; David Thewlis as Fagin; and Maia Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox.

Also starring are Damon Herriman, Tim Minchin, Miranda Tapsell, Susie Porter, Damien Garvey, Kym Gyngell, Vivienne Awosoga and Albert Latailakepa.

The Artful Dodger is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television’s Curio Pictures and produced by Beach Road Pictures.