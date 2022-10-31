ABC, SBS, Netflix and Paramount commit to Sustainable Screens

Sustainable Screens Australia (SSA), a new, industry-led initiative addressing the growing need to reduce the screen industry’s environmental impact, announced today that 16 leading industry organisations have come on board as seed funders and Foundational Members.

Broadcasters and streamers ABC, SBS, Netflix, and Paramount ANZ lead the line-up of supporters, which also includes screen agencies Screen NSW, VicScreen, Screen Queensland and Screen Tasmania, production companies BBC Studios, CJZ, Dreamchaser, Film Art Media, Matchbox Pictures and Regen Studios, the Docklands Studios and Shark Island Foundation.

SSA was founded on a vision to ‘change the climate of screen production in Australia through collaboration, education, tools and resources’, with the goal of transforming the industry into one which integrates sustainability into everyday practices. As Australia commits to a 43% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and to net zero by 2050, the screen industry is also expected to reduce its environmental impact along with all other industries.

The local screen production industry contributes over $5.34b in value-add to the economy and over 31,000 full-time equivalent jobs, but SSA believes creating screen content ‘should not be at the expense of the planet’.

Sustainable Screens manifesto

With the Australian screen industry contributing a large ecological footprint, primarily through electricity and fuel consumption that lead to greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to climate change, SSA is committed to addressing this by:

creating an online hub for best practice checklists and toolkits,

industry specific carbon literacy training,

a vendor/services database,

bespoke carbon footprint calculator, and

social impact partnerships to support our local screen industry in establishing a standardised approach to sustainable production.

‘We are thrilled to be launching this vital initiative with the backing of such an influential cohort of foundational members,’ said Anna Kaplan & Sara Horn, Co-Chairs, Sustainable Screens Australia. ‘It’s immensely encouraging to see the screen industry putting sustainability and carbon reduction squarely on the agenda. We look forward to supporting the industry to reduce our collective environmental impact and respond to climate change with the urgency it demands.’

Ultimately, SSA’s goal is to create a behavioural shift across the industry towards more environmentally responsible practices that align with science-based targets.

Thanks to the support of the seed funders, SSA has raised funds that will enable the organisation to launch to the wider industry as a member-based organisation in early 2023. This member-based funding structure will support SSA’s initiatives in the future.

‘The ABC is proud to partner with Sustainable Screens Australia as part of our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our content,’ said Pamela Longstaff, Head of Sustainability, ABC. ‘We look forward to working with SSA and our production partners to improve sustainable production practices across our content and in the Australian screen industry.’

The following companies are also supporting SSA by providing pro-bono services: Moneypenny (accountancy), Shiff & Company (legal) and NIXCO (public relations).

For more information visit the Sustainable Screens website.