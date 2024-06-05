Stan’s Scrublands: Silver is currently filming in Western Australia

Stan and 9Network have revealed the first look images for Scrublands: Silver, the follow up to the 2023 series Scrublands.

Season two of the Australian drama series is currently shooting in Augusta, Western Australia, with actors Luke Arnold (Black Sails) and Bella Heathcote (Pieces of Her) returning to the principal roles.

> Luke Arnold as Martin, Scrublands: Silver. Photograph by David Dare Parker

Plotwise, Scrublands: Silver is set one year after the dramatic events of Scrublands. Based on Chris Hammer’s best-selling novel Silver, investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Arnold) will return to his coastal hometown of Port Silver, WA, with partner Mandy Bond (Heathcote) in tow. But Martin’s homecoming takes a dark turn when he discovers his childhood friend Jasper has been murdered, and Mandy is the prime suspect. As Martin races to clear Mandy’s name, he will unearth buried secrets about Port Silver and his own past.

The ensemble cast includes Luke Carroll (The Artful Dodger), Debra Lawrance (Please Like Me), and Tasma Walton (The Twelve), among others.

‘Following the immense success of Scrublands, we look forward to working with Easy Tiger and Third Act Stories, alongside lead cast Luke and Bella, as we bring audiences another thrilling season,’ said Stan Chief Content Officer, Cailah Scobie.

‘This is Stan’s fourth project in Western Australia in the last twelve months, and shows our commitment to collaborating with local cast and creatives so that we can deliver fresh and exceptional Originals for Australian and global audiences. We are excited to film in Augusta and thank our partners at Screenwest, the WA Regional Screen Fund and the 9Network.’

Scrublands season one trailer:

Produced by Martha Coleman, Ian Collie, Rob Gibson, and Felicity Packard, Scrublands: Silver is directed by Ben Young and written by Felicity Packard, Fiona Kelly, and Jock Serong. Executive producers include Michael Healy and Andy Ryan for the 9Network, and Cailah Scobie and Alicia Brown for Stan. The series benefits from major production investment by Screenwest, Lotterywest, and the WA Regional Screen Fund, with international sales handled by Abacus Media Rights.

Scrublands: Silver is an Easy Tiger and Third Act Stories production co-commissioned by Stan and the 9Network.

Scrublands: Silver is currently in production, with every episode of season one available for streaming on Stan.