News

 > News

Stan’s Scrublands: Silver is currently filming in Western Australia

Scrublands: Silver is filming in Augusta, WA with Luke Arnold and Bella Heathcote.
5 Jun 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Luke Arnold as Martin with Bella Heathcote as Mandy and director Ben Young. Photograph by David Dare Parker.

Streaming

Luke Arnold as Martin with Bella Heathcote as Mandy and director Ben Young. Photograph by David Dare Parker.

Share Icon

Stan and 9Network have revealed the first look images for Scrublands: Silver, the follow up to the 2023 series Scrublands.

Season two of the Australian drama series is currently shooting in Augusta, Western Australia, with actors Luke Arnold (Black Sails) and Bella Heathcote (Pieces of Her) returning to the principal roles.

>Luke Arnold as Martin, Scrublands: Silver. Photograph by David Dare Parker

Plotwise, Scrublands: Silver is set one year after the dramatic events of Scrublands. Based on Chris Hammer’s best-selling novel Silver, investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Arnold) will return to his coastal hometown of Port Silver, WA, with partner Mandy Bond (Heathcote) in tow. But Martin’s homecoming takes a dark turn when he discovers his childhood friend Jasper has been murdered, and Mandy is the prime suspect. As Martin races to clear Mandy’s name, he will unearth buried secrets about Port Silver and his own past.

Read: Scrublands, Stan review: it delivers the goods

The ensemble cast includes Luke Carroll (The Artful Dodger), Debra Lawrance (Please Like Me), and Tasma Walton (The Twelve), among others.

‘Following the immense success of Scrublands, we look forward to working with Easy Tiger and Third Act Stories, alongside lead cast Luke and Bella, as we bring audiences another thrilling season,’ said Stan Chief Content Officer, Cailah Scobie.

‘This is Stan’s fourth project in Western Australia in the last twelve months, and shows our commitment to collaborating with local cast and creatives so that we can deliver fresh and exceptional Originals for Australian and global audiences. We are excited to film in Augusta and thank our partners at Screenwest, the WA Regional Screen Fund and the 9Network.’

Scrublands season one trailer:

>

Produced by Martha Coleman, Ian Collie, Rob Gibson, and Felicity Packard, Scrublands: Silver is directed by Ben Young and written by Felicity Packard, Fiona Kelly, and Jock Serong. Executive producers include Michael Healy and Andy Ryan for the 9Network, and Cailah Scobie and Alicia Brown for Stan. The series benefits from major production investment by Screenwest, Lotterywest, and the WA Regional Screen Fund, with international sales handled by Abacus Media Rights.

Scrublands: Silver is an Easy Tiger and Third Act Stories production co-commissioned by Stan and the 9Network.

Scrublands: Silver is currently in production, with every episode of season one available for streaming on Stan.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Theo and Nathan Saidden. Image: Organic Publicity.
News

Superwog brothers return with Son of a Donkey for Netflix

The Saidden brothers will bring their Superwog characters back with Son of a Donkey.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer in Colin From Accounts. Image: BINGE
News

Colin From Accounts sweeps comedy category at Gotham TV Awards

Colin From Accounts dominates Gotham TV Awards, winning for best comedy series and acting.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Matildas documentary Trailblazers Stan
News

Matildas doco Trailblazers set to impact girls and women in sport

The new doco charting the meteoric rise of women's football in Australia will be supported by a wide-ranging social impact…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
We Are Lady Parts s2 Stan
Reviews

We are Lady Parts S2, Stan review: hilarious, heartfelt and sharp

The all-Muslim punk band is back. With wildly different views on how they should look and sound, theres a chance…

Stephen A Russell
Host Namila Benson and Amanda Palmer in Episode 2 of The Art Of...Being Imperfect. Image: ABC.
Reviews

The Art Of..., ABC review: more interested in personalities than art

How to cover 'the Arts' for a broad audience is a perennial problem for the ABC. This show won't satisfy…

Anthony Morris
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login