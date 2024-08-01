Squid Game Season 2 and final season announced by Netflix

Netflix has announced that Season 2 of the hit Korean series Squid Game will premiere on 26 December, 2024 and that the final season is coming in 2025.

The news was quietly revealed by Netflix this morning, and included a heartfelt letter written by Hwang Dong-Hyuk, the Executive Producer, Writer and Director of the series.

‘It’s been almost three years since season one was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place,’ Dong-Hyuk wrote. ‘On the first day we began shooting season two, I remember thinking, “Wow, I can’t believe I’m back in the world of Squid Game.” It felt almost surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years, as well.’

The letter also confirms that character Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae, also of The Acolyte fame) will be returning to the series – specifically to get revenge.

‘I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride,’ he said.

Is there a trailer for Squid Game – Season 2?

There is no trailer for the second season (yet), but there is an official teaser you can watch below:

What is Squid Game – Season 2 about?

The official synopsis of Squid Game – Season 2 reads: Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys® becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, once again helms the series as director, writer, and producer. Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from Season 1 with an impeccable list of new cast members including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an rounding out the ensemble of colorful characters in the new season.

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game. Image: Netflix

Quick facts about Squid Game – Season 2

Premiere Date: 26 December, 2024

Written and Directed by: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Executive Producers: Kim Ji-yeon, Hwang Dong-hyuk

Production Company: Firstman Studio

Squid Game – Season 2 premieres on Netflix on 26 December, 2024.