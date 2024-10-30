News

Spit starring David Wenham: first look and release date

From the Gold Coast-based writer of Gettin' Square, Spit sees the return of beloved character Johnny Spitieri, played by David Wenham.
30 Oct 2024 12:00
Paul Dalgarno
Spit. Image: Transmission Films.

Transmission Films has released the first look image for Spit, the highly anticipated Australian comedy from the award-winning team behind Gettin’ Square, and announced that the film will be released in cinemas on March 6, 2025.

Written by the Gold Coast-based writer of Gettin’ Square, Christopher Nyst, Spit sees the return of beloved character Johnny (Spit) Spitieri, played by David Wenham.

Spit also sees the return of director Jonathan Teplitzky along with actors from the original film, including Helen Thomson, Gary Sweet, David Roberts and David Field as Deviers.  New characters are played by Arlo Green, Pallavi Sharda, Ayik Chut, Sam and Teagan Rybka (The Rybka Twins), Sofya Gollan, Bob Franklin, Lewis Fitz-Gerald and Sami Afuni amongst others. 

Spit: plot

Spit is the story of Johnny Spitieri, who finds himself locked up in an immigration detention centre upon his return to Australia. With old enemies on his tail and a target on his back, Spitieri navigates a series of comedic misadventures, sharing with his fellow detainees the meaning of mateship and what it means to be truly Australian.

Filmed on and around the Gold Coast earlier this year, the film is produced by Trish Lake of Queensland-based Freshwater Pictures alongside Greg Duffy, Felicity McVay and David Wenham himself.

Trish Lake produced Gettin’ Square and others from that film’s creative team who joined the SPIT crew included cinematographer Garry Phillips, production designer Nick McCallum, casting director Greg Apps, line producer Julie Forster and hair and makeup designer Tess Natoli.

Spit is supported by investment from Screen Queensland and Screen Australia with international sales managed by Moviehouse Entertainment.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

News Digital Features Television Reviews Feature Games Documentary Writing and Publishing Performing Arts
