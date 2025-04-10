News

Spicy Dates and Squirm Sessions: MAFs producers launch 3 YouTube-exclusive reality TV shows

Endemol Shine Australia has launched a trio of new reality shows on YouTube.
10 Apr 2025 15:36
Silvi Vann-Wall
New reality series Extra Hot Blind Date: Can Ella & Jimmy Handle the Heat? | Spicy Dates. Image: RESAY/Endemol Shine Australia

Streaming

Australia’s largest reality TV company, Endemol Shine Australia, has launched a slate of new shows tailored specifically for YouTube.

Endemol Shine Australia – the studio responsible for popular unscripted series such as MasterChef Australia, Survivor, Big Brother, Married at First Sight, Lego Masters and Gogglebox – recently announced the expansion beyond its traditional broadcast model, as reported in News.com.au.

The YouTube channel, titled RESAY, will host a number of new digital-only reality TV shows, starting with a dating show, a makeover series, and an irreverent celebrity interview concept.

‘We’ve seen the impact YouTube has had on the industry and we believe there’s a huge future in creating fun and bold content for the platform,’ said Amelia Fisk, Director of Endemol Shine Australia.

Fisk said that Endemol took cues from the ‘grassroots energy’ of bedroom content creators seen on YouTube.

The move marks a significant shift for Endemol Shine, a subsidiary of global production titan Banijay Group, which oversees 130 production companies in 23 countries. Despite its sheer scale and legacy in linear broadcast TV, the company is clearly looking to meet younger audiences where they are: on the internet.

Former Big Brother Australia alumni Marley Biyendolo and Tilly Whitfield are set to host all three shows.

A dose of reality for YouTube

First up is Spicy Dates – a dating show where two singles bond over a progressively spicier meal. It sounds like the romantic chemistry of MAFs meets the chilli-induced chaos of Hot Ones. The first episode is out now (and you can watch it below).

Then there’s Squirm Sessions, an interview format where guests can opt out of answering awkward questions – but not without consequences. And finally, Glow Ups, a makeover series focused on the transformation of ‘self-proclaimed geeks and the most ocker of Aussies.’

According to Fisk, these shows aren’t intended to cannibalise Endemol Shine’s existing partnerships with broadcasters like Nine, Ten, Seven, and the ABC. Instead, they represent a parallel track aimed at experimentation and ‘direct-to-audience connection’.

‘We’re not taking anything away from our existing formats,’ Fisk told The Australian. ‘What we are doing on YouTube always has to be fresh and new.’

This venture reflects a broader shift across the global media landscape, as legacy producers like Endemol race to stay relevant in an increasingly platform-diverse world.

In Australia, where broadcast TV is still a ratings stronghold, a move like Endemol’s signals that even the biggest players are getting serious about digital-native content.

ScreenHub: 5 best new shows to stream this week

‘We make some of the biggest multi-award winning shows around the world,’ Fisk added. ‘We thought, “let’s try our hand at something different and take content straight to the consumer”.’

RESAY already has a subscriber base of over 20 thousand, and a catalogue of one thousand videos. The channel is known for pop culture commentary and ‘viral moment reactions’, expanding into original formats to engage younger demographics.

For more information and to watch the new series, you can visit RESAY’s official YouTube channel.

Discover film & TV reviews on ScreenHub …

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

