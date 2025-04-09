News

5 best new shows to stream this week

Discover the 5 best new shows to stream from 7 to 13 April 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff, with this guide.
9 Apr 2025 8:55
Paul Dalgarno
Black Mirror Season 7. Image: Netflix.

Streaming

Black Mirror Season 7. Image: Netflix. Stream this week.

Stream this week

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 – SBS On Demand (9 April)

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6. Image: Sbs On Demand.
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6. Image: SBS On Demand. Stream this week.

Series. And so, here we are: it’s the sixth and final season of the hit show based on Margaret Atwood’s chilling novel of the same name, in which … well, we’re hopeful things will get better for June/Offred, a woman, like so many women, forced into servitude as a Handmaid in the dystopian Republic of Gilead.

And the good news? June’s (Elisabeth Moss) unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Come on, June! Come on!

Luke (OT Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) join the resistance. Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick (Max Minghella) faces challenging tests of character. Watch the trailer.

2) Black Mirror Season 7 – Netflix (10 April)

Black Mirror Season 7. Image: Netflix.
Black Mirror Season 7. Image: Netflix. Stream this week.

Series. Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series returns with six brand new, most likely mind-bending episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure USS Callister.

If you’ve never seen an episode of Black Mirror, sort that out. If you have, you’ll know to expect the unexpected and to look forward to saying, a year or two from now, when the world gets even weirder than it already is: ‘Hey, this is just like that episode of Black Mirror that came out in 2025 …’

Starring Awkwafina, Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin and Patsy Ferran. Watch the trailer.

3) Friends & Neighbours – Apple TV+ (11 April)

Your Friends &Amp; Neighbours. Image: Apple Tv+.
Your Friends & Neighbours. Image: Apple TV+. Stream this week.

Series. A highly anticipated (by us!) Jon Hamm-led drama, from bestselling author Jonathan Tropper? Yes please, we’ll be watching for sure.

After being fired in disgrace, Andrew ‘Coop’ Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbours’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.

Already renewed for a second season, the series also stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman and Lena Hall. Watch the trailer.

4) Hacks Season 4 (11 April)

Streaming Stan Hacks Season 3.
Hacks. Image: Stan. Stream this week.

Series. Great comedy. Great chemistry. Wonderful supporting cast. Cross-generational humour. We couldn’t be happier that Hacks is back, as Deborah and Ava do everything they can to get along despite constant clashes and misunderstandings.

Kicking off with a double-episode premiere, tensions rise as Deborah and Ava endeavour to get their late night show off the ground and make history doing it. 

Starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. Watch the trailer.

5) Doctor Who Season 2 – Disney+ (12 April)

Doctor Who Season 2. Image: Disney+.
Doctor Who Season 2. Image: Disney+. Stream this week.

Series. The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-travelling TARDIS team must face greater dangers, bigger enemies and wilder terrors than ever before. 

The new season stars Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. Previously announced guest cast includes Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung, Anita Dobson, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave and Susan Twist.

Alan Cumming will guest star in the second episode as Mr Ring-a-Ding, a happy, funny, singalong cartoon, who lives in Sunny Town with his friend Sunshine Sally. Does Mr Ring-a-Ding sound superlatively odd and creepy? (We think that’s deliberate …) Watch the trailer.

Discover film & TV reviews on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

