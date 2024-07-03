Sirens: Netflix series casts Milly Alcock alongside Julianne Moore

Australian actress Milly Alcock has been cast alongside Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy for a new Netflix series called Sirens.

Sirens is the first project born from Maid showrunner Molly Smith Metzler’s creative partnership with Netflix. Told over the course of one weekend, the dark comedy will follow Devon (Fahy), who’s concerned about her sister Simone’s ‘creepy’ relationship with her new employer, the mysterious socialite and animal activist Michaela Kell (Moore). Michaela’s cultish, ultra-luxurious lifestyle entices Simone (Alcock), and Devon thinks it’s time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to find out what is going on, she underestimates what she’s in for.

Moore, Fahy and Alcock are joined by Kevin Bacon and Glenn Howerton to round out the cast.

Who’s who in Sirens:

Netflix has released the following character descriptions for Sirens:

Meghann Fahy as Devon DeWitt: Devon is on a downward spiral back in her hometown. She's funny, resilient, and fiercely protective – especially of her younger sister Simone.

Glenn Howerton as Ethan Corbin II: Ethan is a dear friend of the Kells and a lifelong bachelor who lives next door. He’s a regular at the yacht club, and he’s rapidly burning through his trust fund.

Sirens is executed produced by Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie for LuckyChap, and is based on Molly Smith Metzler’s play Elemeno Pea.

Nicole Kassell (Watchmen and The Baby) has also joined the project as director and executive producer.

Sirens does not yet have an official release date for Netflix.