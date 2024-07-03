News

Sirens: Netflix series casts Milly Alcock alongside Julianne Moore

Netflix confirms Milly Alcock, Julianne Moore, and Meghann Fahy for dark comedy series Sirens.
3 Jul 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Australian actress Milly Alcock has been cast alongside Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy for a new Netflix series called Sirens.

Sirens is the first project born from Maid showrunner Molly Smith Metzler’s creative partnership with Netflix. Told over the course of one weekend, the dark comedy will follow Devon (Fahy), who’s concerned about her sister Simone’s ‘creepy’ relationship with her new employer, the mysterious socialite and animal activist Michaela Kell (Moore). Michaela’s cultish, ultra-luxurious lifestyle entices Simone (Alcock), and Devon thinks it’s time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to find out what is going on, she underestimates what she’s in for.

Moore, Fahy and Alcock are joined by Kevin Bacon and Glenn Howerton to round out the cast.

Read: Supergirl: Australian Milly Alcock lands top role

Who’s who in Sirens:

Netflix has released the following character descriptions for Sirens:

  • Julianne Moore as Michaela Kell: Michaela is a philanthropist and animal activist who runs island high society and is the wife to billionaire Peter Kell. Her relationship with her assistant, Simone, seems too close for comfort.
  • Meghann Fahy as Devon DeWitt: Devon is on a downward spiral back in her hometown. She’s funny, resilient, and fiercely protective – especially of her younger sister Simone.
  • Milly Alcock as Simone DeWitt: Simone is Devon’s sharp, charming younger sister who’s hit the jackpot working as a personal assistant to a billionaire. 
  • Kevin Bacon as Peter Kell: Peter comes from an old-money family and is the highest-status person in every room he enters. He’s an avid outdoorsman who enjoys the occasional joint. 
  • Glenn Howerton as Ethan Corbin II: Ethan is a dear friend of the Kells and a lifelong bachelor who lives next door. He’s a regular at the yacht club, and he’s rapidly burning through his trust fund.

Sirens is executed produced by Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie for LuckyChap, and is based on Molly Smith Metzler’s play Elemeno Pea.

Nicole Kassell (Watchmen and The Baby) has also joined the project as director and executive producer.

Sirens does not yet have an official release date for Netflix.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

