Sigrid Thornton welcomed by Randwick City to the Film Walk of Fame

Australian Film icon Sigrid Thornton will be inducted to the Australian Film Walk of Fame outside the historic Ritz Theatre in Randwick on 26 July.

Thornton, born in Canberra, graced Aussie TV screens in the early part of her career, playing roles such as Buffy in The Sullivans and starring in 1977’s The Getting of Wisdom, directed by Bruce Beresford. In the decades since, Thornton’s career has flourished, with many roles on the small screen, the big screen and the stage.

Some of Thornton’s most notable roles include playing Jessica in The Man from Snowy River (1982) and Anne in The Lighthorseman (1987), as well as starring in many of Australia’s most popular TV series including Prisoner, Underbelly, SeaChange, and Wentworth Prison.

‘This is an exciting day for our community,’ said Dylan Parker, Mayor of Randwick. ‘To have a legendary Aussie star like Sigrid Thornton be forever part of the Walk of Fame is an absolute honour’.

Thornton’s latest role is as Vivianne Verity in Slant, a dark comic thriller by independent filmmakers Michael Nikou (writer and actor), James Vinson (director) and producer Monique Fisher. The film will premiere at The Ritz in Randwick directly after Thornton’s star is unveiled on the Walk of Fame. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Thornton and the creative team in attendance.

‘I’m thrilled to be part of this recognition of Australian performers by Randwick Council and the beautiful Ritz,’ Thornton said. ‘I look forward to my name welcoming many cinema goers in years to come.’

Other notable names on the footpath outside the Ritz include Gary Sweet, Leah Purcell, Barry Otto, Caludia Karvan, Deborah Mailman, Michael Caton and many others.