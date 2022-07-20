News

 > Film > News

Seriously Red trailer: a Dolly Parton imitator wigs out

Cast and crew pour themselves a hearty cup of ambition in this upcoming Australian comedy directed by Grace Otto.
21 Jul 2022
Cody Smith

Film

Seriously Red. Image: Roadshow Films.

Share Icon

The trailer for the upcoming Australian comedy Seriously Red has been released ahead of the film’s appearance at the Melbourne International Film Festival in August and in cinemas across Australia in November.

A hit at SXSW 2022 and directed by Grace Otto, the film follows Red (Krew Boylan), who trades her 9 to 5 career in real estate for a life under the spotlight as a Dolly Parton impersonator, entering a new world of tribute artists and impersonators in a wild and messy journey that includes romancing a Kenny Rogers impersonator (Bobby Cannavale).

Also starring are: Rose Byrne, Daniel Webber, Celeste Barber, Thomas Campbell, Jean Kittson, Wayne Blair and Todd Lassance.

Seriously Red is released in Australian cinemas on November 24, 2022.

Related News

All Screen Features Film News Opinions & Analysis Reviews
More
Reviews

National Theatre Live: Prima Facie is stunning on screen and stage

Jodie Comer's performance in this filmed production of the London West End play is exceptional in every way.

Stephen A Russell
Peter Rabbit's friends having fun with vegetables
Opinions & Analysis

Australians are animated by animation with a 'local' anima

Australian audiences are good at finding an underlying national identity in blockbuster films, however tenuous.

David Tiley
Reviews

Where the Crawdads Sing is resoundingly bland

The whole film seems to be in an unseemly haste to zip through the novel’s stilted conversations and increasingly silly…

Stephen A Russell
Features

The Love Witch and feminism: Q&A with director Anna Biller

'When I was growing up, I didn't see contemporary movies that were about the female figures I emulated.' Enter The…

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Thirteen Lives by Ron Howard: 'featurette' released

Shot in Queensland, Thirteen Lives recounts the the global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team who become trapped in a…

Cody Smith

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login