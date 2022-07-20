Seriously Red trailer: a Dolly Parton imitator wigs out

The trailer for the upcoming Australian comedy Seriously Red has been released ahead of the film’s appearance at the Melbourne International Film Festival in August and in cinemas across Australia in November.

A hit at SXSW 2022 and directed by Grace Otto, the film follows Red (Krew Boylan), who trades her 9 to 5 career in real estate for a life under the spotlight as a Dolly Parton impersonator, entering a new world of tribute artists and impersonators in a wild and messy journey that includes romancing a Kenny Rogers impersonator (Bobby Cannavale).

Also starring are: Rose Byrne, Daniel Webber, Celeste Barber, Thomas Campbell, Jean Kittson, Wayne Blair and Todd Lassance.

Seriously Red is released in Australian cinemas on November 24, 2022.