Screenworks opens Career Pathways Program 2022

Screenworks is inviting applications for its Career Pathways Programs, which are designed to help regional screenwriters, directors and producers make stronger industry connections, build skills and advance their careers. The application deadline for each program within the initiative – Regional Producer Elevator Program, Director Pathways Program and Inside The Writers Room – is 28 October 2022.



The program is again being supported by funding from Screen NSW and, for the first time this year, Screen Queensland will support placements for Far North and North Queensland practitioners to participate.



Screenworks’ Career Pathways Programs is designed to advance regional practitioners’ careers by connecting them with industry professionals and opportunities. Through Screenworks’ existing partnerships with organisations and production companies, the selected participants will be provided with invaluable support and guidance from some of Australia’s most respected writers, directors and producers.



Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch said, “Screenworks has proudly supported 61 screen practitioners from regional NSW through our Career Pathways Programs to date. The programs have springboarded the directing, producing and writing careers of many of those who have participated. We’re excited that in 2023, thanks to support from Screen Queensland, we’re now able to open up the program to applicants from regional NQ and FNQ as well.”



Screen Queensland Chief Creative Officer Dr Belinda Burns said: ‘Screen Queensland is proud to support Screenworks’ Career Pathways Program for the first time through the North Queensland Regional Program, which is building screen production capacity within the region via skills development opportunities. Targeted programs, such as this one, provide an excellent opportunity for regional practitioners to connect with leading screen industry professionals and enhance skills across multiple departments, including producing, directing and writing.’



Screenworks’ 2023 Regional Producer Elevator Program will provide four selected regional producers – two from NSW and two from QLD – with $3,500 and the opportunity to observe a professional working producer in a program partner production company for five days. They will receive career and project advice from a professional producer, attend the 2023 Screenworks Regional To Global Forum and the 2023 Screen Forever Conference. This program will be delivered with support from Screen NSW, Screen Queensland, Screen Producers Australia and Fremantle Media.



Two regional NSW directors and two from NQ/FNQ will be granted $3,500 to implement a bespoke professional development program that will help them advance their screen directing career as part of the Director Pathways Program. This program will be delivered in partnership with Screen NSW, Screen Queensland, and the Australian Directors’ Guild and with support from Fremantle Media.



Finally, five regional NSW and Queensland screenwriters will be selected to participate in the Inside The Writers Room program, where they will have the opportunity to observe a professional writing team working on television drama at some of Australia’s most respected production companies – Made Up Stories, Fremantle Media Australia, EQ Media, Tony Ayres Productions and Wooden Horse. Inside the Writers Room is being funded by Screen NSW and Screen Queensland and supported by Fremantle.



Independent selection panels with representatives from Screenworks’ program partners, industry bodies and guilds will assess the applications for each of the programs.



For more information and full details on how to apply, visit the Screenworks website.



