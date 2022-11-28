News

Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch announces departure

Crouch, who joined Screenworks as CEO in 2014, will finish up with the organisation in February 2023.
28 Nov 2022
ScreenHub staff

Ken Crouch. Image: supplied.

Screenworks today announced that Ken Crouch has resigned as CEO and will depart the organisation in February to take up a national senior screen industry role.

Crouch joined Screenworks as CEO in 2014 and, over the past eight years, has led a period of considerable growth and consolidation, which now sees Screenworks as the country’s premier regional screen development organisation, with major projects currently being delivered in regional and remote NSW, Queensland, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

‘I am incredibly proud of what Screenworks has achieved under my leadership over the past eight years,’ he said. ‘During that time, I have overseen more than 280 training and industry development initiatives, attended by and supported more than 14,000 regional Australians. 

‘I’m particularly proud of the Regional Crew Development Program that we created with Netflix and the NSW Government; our three annual Career Pathways Programthat continue to support regional producers, directors and screenwriters in NSW; and the Regional Screen In LA program in partnership with Hollywood-based organisation, Australians In Film.’

Screenworks Chair Dustin Clare said: ‘On behalf of the Board, I thank outgoing CEO Ken Crouch for his commitment and dedication to Screenworks and for his leadership in building the organisation to where it is today. We wish him well in his new role.

‘Providing the best opportunities for regionally based Australians to excel in the screen industry will continue to be our focus as we transition to a new CEO over the coming months.’

Screenworks is a national member-based non-profit committed to supporting and empowering screen creatives and crew across regional Australia. The organisation offers professional industry programs and activities for people at every career stage to develop their skills and help build a diverse and thriving regional screen sector.

