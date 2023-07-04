Screen Queensland names Jacqui Feeney as new CEO

Jacqui Feeney has been announced as the new CEO of Screen Queensland.

Feeney brings more than 25 years of experience in global media and entertainment to the state screen agency, including executive leadership roles with Fox Networks Group, National Geographic and the independent sector.

‘Ms Feeney is extremely well placed to lead the agency with her vast capabilities across stakeholder relations with government bodies, international studios and broadcasters, as well as contract negotiations and business and product development,’ said Screen Queensland Chair, The Honourable Roslyn Atkinson AO.

‘The Board was unanimous in our decision to appoint Ms Feeney as Screen Queensland’s Chief Executive Officer.

‘She brings a wealth of industry knowledge and relationships as an accomplished screen executive who has worked with major institutions such as the BBC and ABC, as well as Screen NSW and Foxtel.’

Feeney has also held board positions with Sydney Film Festival, Nickelodeon, Documentary Australia and innovation incubator Fishburners, and supported a range of start-up companies.

Feeney said she is looking forward to connecting with Queensland screen practitioners and games developers, as well as collaborating closely with industry locally and internationally on new opportunities.

‘It’s been my privilege to work in a sector that’s all about people, ideas and stories, and now to be in a pivotal role to help nurture Queensland’s distinct and diverse voices, especially those of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples,’ she said.

‘I’m committed to working collaboratively with the whole industry, our partners and especially the Screen Queensland team and Board, to capitalise on our state’s strengths as a natural home for the screen sector.’

Feeney joins Screen Queensland on 26 July.