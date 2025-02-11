One More Shot: Stan’s Australian time-travel romcom finishes shooting

One More Shot, a new Australian comedy film, has just finished shooting in Victoria and is scheduled to have its premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival this August.

One More Shot is a Stan Original Film that’s set on New Year’s Eve in 1999, where Minnie has just discovered a bottle of time-travelling tequila. Each shot takes her back to the start of the night, giving her a bottle’s worth of chances to change the course of the evening and make her ex-boyfriend, Joe, fall back in love with her before the stroke of midnight.

The film stars renowned Australian actors Emily Browning (American Gods, Class of ‘07, Legend ), Aisha Dee (Sissy, Apple Cider Vinegar), Sean Keenan (Nitram, The Power of the Dog), Pallavi Sharda (Wedding Season, Lion), and Ashley Zukerman ( Succession, Silo).

One More Shot is directed by Melbourne-based filmmaker Nicholas Clifford (Monologue, The Handyman) from a script by Alice Foulcher (That’s Not Me) and Gregory Erdstein (That’s Not Me). The film is produced by Virginia Whitwell and Nick Batzias for GoodThing Productions (The Australian Dream, Nitram), and Jim Wright and Elise Trenorden for Truce (This Is Going To Be Big, Monologue).

ScreenHub: Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, Prime, AMC, ABC iview, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Binge and more

One More Shot: going international

Dave Bishop, CEO of Protagonist Pictures, announced today that the production company is launching worldwide sales ahead of the upcoming European Film Market (EFM). Madmen Entertainment will set a theatrical release in Australia, and the film then heads to streaming only on Stan. Madman will also handle distribution in New Zealand.

‘With its ingenious time-loop twist and raucous take on the traditional rom-com, One More Shot is a wild ride,’ said Bishop. ‘Emily Browning shines – blending heart and humor as her increasingly desperate attempts to change the future end in hilarious disaster.’

‘We’re delighted to be sharing One More Shot with the international market in the trusted hands of Protagonist Pictures,’ said the filmmakers. ‘It’s such a fun movie and a crazy fresh take on the time-loop genre. We think audiences will love Emily Browning’s Minnie.’

Director Nick Clifford added: ‘Making One More Shot has been an unforgettable journey, and I’m grateful to Emily Browning and all the incredibly talented cast and crew who brought the film to life. I’m also grateful to Protagonist Pictures for their support and insight. It’s been a true collaboration, and I can’t wait to share this film with audiences around the world. It’s party time.’

One More Shot had major production investment from Screen Australia and Stan. It was produced in Association with VicScreen, Melbourne International Film Festival Premiere Fund, Abstar Productions, Heathcote Wright and Madman Entertainment.

One More Shot will premiere at MIFF later this year, before heading to cinemas and then streaming exclusively with Stan.