Australian sci-fi film Island in the Stars eyes local cast

The Australian-based Lady Of The Light Productions company has joined forces with US production houses Lumen Actus and Molly Mooch Productions on a new sci-fi film titled Island in the Stars.

The film is about a space pirate who crashes outside a young woman’s home, carrying a star map to a hidden planet. Together they embark upon a dangerous expedition across space to unravel the mystery of the map, as well as the fate of the woman’s missing father.

Now casting from a wide pool of Australian talent, the ambitious science-fiction/pulp adventure film is helmed by writer/director Tom Konkle (Trouble is My Business, Be Cool Scooby Doo) who is producing alongside co-writer Michael J Smith, Vernon Wells, and Lucinda Bruce.

The movie, slated to film in Australia and to feature a predominantly Australian cast and crew, will star Vernon Wells (Mad Max II: The Road Warrior, Commando, upcoming Frost), Tony Bonner (The Man from Snowy River, Anzacs), Emily Coupe (The Crossroads, Offspring), and Krista Vendy (Neighbours). Callan McAuliffe (The Walking Dead, I Am Number Four) is also in talks.

‘This pulpy space opera genre film can be a showcase of generations of Aussie talent,’ said the film’s director and co-writer, Tom Konkle.

‘We also have roles that ideally would be played by Sam Neill, Hugo Weaving, Rob Collins and even an opportunity to reunite Mel Gibson with his Mad Max 2 co-star Vernon Wells in lead roles. I’m also excited by the amazing, multicultural, diverse actors we will be locally casting in Australia to show everyone makes it into the future.’

Konkle is repped by Linda McAlister Talent, AKA Talent and Imperium 7, Wells is repped by Joseph D’Orofino Management, Lucinda Bruce is repped by Aaron Kelly of A.K. Entertainment.