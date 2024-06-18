News

 > News

SBS named Australia’s most trusted news brand in 2024 report

SBS tops as Australia's most trusted news brand in the 2024 annual Digital News Report.
18 Jun 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Image: SBS.

Television

Image: SBS.

Share Icon

SBS has been named the most trusted news brand in Australia by the University of Canberra and Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism’s annual global Digital News Report 2024.

The Digital News Report offers a comparative analysis of media usage across 47 countries, including Australia. The University of Canberra conducts the Australian segment of this global report, which delves into Australians’ perspectives on news and journalism.

The recent findings also highlight a troubling decline in trust, and a surge in misinformation within the news and social media landscapes.

‘As SBS prepares to move into our 50th year, this report is a strong validation of the work our teams do across all news platforms to provide accurate, impartial and trustworthy news and information to all Australians,’ said SBS News Director Mandi Wicks.

‘With more people consuming their news through social media platforms, the presence of trusted brands in that space is more crucial than ever.’

Image: Sbs
Image: SBS

Beyond SBS World News’ nightly TV bulletins and extensive digital content, SBS Audio reaches millions of Australians with multilingual services across radio and digital platforms, offering content in over 60 languages.

Read: SBS on Demand: new shows and films streaming this week

Acting Director of SBS Audio Pamela Cook emphasized the company’s commitment to trust, noting, ‘Our producers serve communities in more than 60 languages, and that is enabled because of the deep connections and trust we’ve built and nurtured, which often means we tell the stories that others don’t or can’t.’

The Digital News Report noted that audience concern over misinformation rose from 64% in 2022 to 75% in 2024, and that audiences are reporting greater difficulty in identifying untrustworthy information.

‘Trust in news has been declining during the past few years, news avoidance has been increasing, and misinformation and disinformation pervade our social feeds and threaten to undermine our democratic way of life,’ Wicks wrote in the report.

‘Newsrooms grappled with this during the Voice Referendum in 2023, and similar challenges are expected in 2024 as AI has the potential to influence domestic and geopolitical issues, with more than 60 countries and nearly half the world’s population going to the polls.’

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Streaming News Features Film Digital Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts Reviews Opinions & Analysis
More
Stuff the British Stole S2 ABC
Reviews

Stuff the British Stole – Season 2, ABC review

Marc Fennell's ABC documentary series Stuff the British Stole, about where the world's treasures belong, is spot-on.

Anthony Morris
Monday's Experts, hosts Tony Armstrong and Catherine Murphy ABC
Reviews

Monday's Experts, ABC review: playing sports comedy with a straight bat

Sporting banter and comedy combine in the ABC's latest stab at a format that's done well elsewhere.

Anthony Morris
House of the Dragon Season 2. Image: HBO/Binge
Features

What's new to streaming this week on Stan, Netflix, ABC iview, SBS, Prime, BritBox and more

Your guide to what's new to stream across all platforms, from 17 to 23 June 2024 in Australia.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Kevin Costner Yellowstone one-fifty. Paramount+
Features

Paramount+: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Paramount+ from 17 to 23 June 2024 in Australia.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Anyone But You, Prime Video.
Features

Prime Video: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Prime Video from 17 to 23 June 2024 in Australia.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login