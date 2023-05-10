News

Run Rabbit Run with Sarah Snook: first look

Snook plays a fertility doctor who believes firmly in life and death, until her daughter starts remembering a past life.
10 May 2023
Sarah Snook in Run Rabbit Run. Image: Netflix.

Netflix has released its ‘first look’ at Sarah Snook in the Australian psychological horror, Run Rabbit Run, about a single mother who grows increasingly unsettled by her young daughter’s claims to have memories of another life.

In the film, Snook plays a fertility doctor who believes firmly in life and death, but after noticing the strange behaviour of her young daughter, starts to challenge her own values and confront a ghost from her past.

Run Rabbit Run was filmed on-location throughout Melbourne, regional Victoria and in South Australia’s Riverland region and joins Netflix’s growing slate of Australian-made stories including Emmy Award Winning documentary Puff: Wonders of the Reef, hit series Heartbreak High and Wellmania and crime-drama film The Stranger.

Run Rabbit Run is part of the 2023 Sydney Film Festival line up – the festival runs from 7–18 June. The film premieres on Netflix on 28 June.

