Prosper: trailer released for new Stan Original series

A megachurch and the lives of its inner circle are pushed to breaking point in new Stan Original series Prosper.
17 Nov 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

A still from Prosper. Image: Stan

Stan and Lionsgate have released the trailer for the new Stan Original series Prosper, an Australian drama set in the sanctum of fictional evangelical megachurch, U Star.

U Star is run by the wealthy and powerful Quinn family, who finds their church in hot water after their charismatic founder and pastor announces an impulsive US expansion. In Prosper, the collision between faith and ambition will threaten to tear the family and their church apart.

A blue carpet event was held in Sydney last night for the series premiere, with leading cast members Richard Roxburgh, Rebecca Gibney, Ewen Leslie and Ming-Zhu Hii in attendance.

The series also stars Jacob Collins-Levy (Stan Original Film True History of the Kelly Gang, The Witcher: Blood Origin), Hayley McCarthy (Sylvie’s Love, The Originals), Jordi Webber (Nomad, Deadlands, Power Rangers), Jacek Koman (Moulin Rouge!, Children of Men, Rake), Andrea Solonge (Class of ’07, Privileged), Brigid Zengeni (Stan Original Series Totally Completely Fine, The Secret She Keeps), Alex Fitzalan (The Wilds, Slender Man) and Alexander D’Souza in his acting debut. 

Created by Matt Cameron (Jack Irish, Secret City) and Jason Stephens (Lambs of God, Upright) and developed with the support of Stan, Lionsgate, Screen Australia and Screen NSW, Prosper is written by Cameron, Liz Doran (Barons, Please Like Me), Louise Fox (Glitch, Broadchurch) and Belinda Chayko (Fires, Stateless).

The series is directed by Jennifer Leacey (The Secret She Keeps, Stan Original Series The Commons) and Shaun Wilson (Romantic Getaway, Frayed), and produced by Jason Stephens and Andrew Walker (Deadloch, Rosehaven). Helen Bowden is executive producer for Lingo Pictures and Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie are the executive producers for Stan.

The Stan Original Series Prosper is produced by Lingo Pictures, part of ITV Studios, with major production investment from Screen Australia with the assistance of the NSW Government via Screen NSW and the Made in NSW Fund. Lionsgate will handle all sales outside of Australia.

The Stan Original Series Prosper will premiere on Stan on 18 January 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

