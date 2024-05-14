News

Binge series Mix Tape begins filming in Sydney

Teresa Palmer stars in the new romcom series based on an acclaimed novel of the same name.
14 May 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess in Mix Tape. Image: Binge.

Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess in Mix Tape. Image: Binge.

The Irish-Australian co-production of Mix Tape, a new series for Binge, has begun filming in Sydney this week.

Mix Tape stars Australian actor Teresa Palmer alongside British actor Jim Sturgess in a story based on Jane Sanderson’s romantic novel of the same name.

The story follows Daniel (Jim Sturgess) and Alison (Teresa Palmer) who reconnect from opposite sides of the world through a song from their shared past and explore their curiosity to understand if this is the love – and life – they were meant to have.

Read: Toni Collette film Under The Stars shooting in Italy

Rounding out the cast are Australian actors Ben Lawson, Julia Savage, Jacqueline McKenzie and Chika Ikogwe. More cast will be announced when the production moves to Ireland.

The series is directed by Lucy Gaffy (Here Out West) from an adapted script by Jo Spain. The creative team hinted at a ‘nostaglic soundtrack’ in their press release.

Mix Tape is a compelling series, rich in emotion that will transport you back in time through the power of music,’ said Alison Hurbert-Burns, Commissioner and Executive Producer. ‘Aquarius Films and Subotica have secured outstanding cast led by Teresa and Jim, who along with some of the finest creatives will deliver a story we can’t wait for our audiences to see.’

Mix Tape is produced by Aquarius Films’ Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford, and Subotica’s Aoife O’Sullivan and Tristan Orpen Lynch.

Alison Hurbert-Burns, Lana Greenhalgh and Clare Mirabello serve as executive producers alongside David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Nick Nantell, and Erik Pack for Boat Rocker.

The major investors are Foxtel Group in association with Screen Australia and Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland. The series also received funding from the Finnish Impact Film Fund and Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund. Meanwhile, Boat Rocker will oversee global distribution.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

