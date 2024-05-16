The Demon Disorder: first look at ‘generational curse’ horror film

The trailer for ‘demonic family drama’ The Demon Disorder, has been released this week, ahead of the Australian horror film’s theatrical release in August 2024.

The dark story follows three brothers who are reunited after the youngest is possessed by their deceased father.

The Demon Disorder is the feature directorial debut of special effects master Steve Boyle (The Matrix trilogy, The Hobbit, King Kong, Daybreakers), and stars John Noble, Charles Cottier, Christian Willis and Dirk Hunter.

The film is written and directed by Boyle, along with Toby Osborne (Pindam) as writer. It is produced by Boyle and Ally Muller and executive produced by Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig (Daybreakers, Undead, Predestination). Peter Spierig is also credited with the music.

The story centres on Graham, ‘a man haunted by his past since the death of his father and the estrangement from his two brothers. Jake, the middle brother, contacts Graham claiming that something is horribly wrong: their youngest brother Phillip is possessed by their deceased father. Graham reluctantly agrees to go and see for himself. With the three brothers back together, they soon realise they are unprepared for the forces against them and learn that the sins of their past will not stay hidden. But how do you defeat a presence that knows you inside and out? An anger so powerful it refuses to stay dead?’

The production team for The Demon Disorder includes DOP Terry King, Editor Danielle Culleton, Production Designer Amanda Grillini, and Costume Designer Anita Sweeney.

The film premiered to sold-out screening at the Gold Coast Film Festival 2024 and will be released in Australian cinemas August 2024, and Umbrella Entertainment will distribute the film in Australia and New Zealand.

This theatrical release will be followed by a Shudder streaming exclusive later in the year. On the acquiring of the film for Shudder, Samuel Zimmerman, Head of Programming for Shudder, said: ‘After years of a creating a range of elaborate visual experiences through his work as a special effects designer on iconic films, we’re thrilled to give Steven Boyle a platform for his feature length directorial debut with The Demon Disorder.’

Zimmerman said, ‘Full of impressive body horror that fans have come to expect from this master of effects, Boyle’s film is an engrossing story about breaking generational curses that viewers will find both unsettling and amusing.’

The Demon Disorder will be in cinemas this August.