Ladies in Black – ABC iview preview

What is this?

Ladies in Black is a six-part TV drama series following on from the 2018 film of the same name, directed by Bruce Beresford, and drawing inspiration from the much-loved novel by Madeleine St John (originally known as The Women in Black).

The original story took place in 1950s Sydney among the women serving on the shop floor of F.G. Goode’s department store in the Ladies’ Cocktail section. It was a modern fairytale and comedy of manners, with many calling the book a modern Australian classic.

The TV series Ladies in Black takes place six months after the events of the original story, where amidst the backdrop of major societal shifts in 1960s Australia, the women embrace more freedom and independence and are forced to confront personal choices and challenges which cast shadows over their once cherished dreams.

Who stars in Ladies in Black?

The cast is led by US actor Debi Mazar (Younger, Entourage). Australian actors Miranda Otto (The Clearing, Talk To Me) and Jessica De Gouw (The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson, The Secret She Keeps) are joined by newcomers Clare Hughes and Azizi Donnelly.

Read: Jimpa: first look at Sophie Hyde’s new film

Who’s the director?

The TV adaptation is directed by Gracie Otto (The Artful Dodger, The Clearing, Heartbreak High), who is the sister of actor Miranda Otto who stars in the series.

What does the director have to say about it?

‘Ladies in Black is set at a time when my mother was a young woman. It’s interesting for today’s younger generation to imagine how few rights women had back then. It really was not that long ago. It’s great to explore that era but it’s also an amazing, fun world of fashion and friendships.’

Who wrote Ladies in Black?

The TV series is written by Greg Waters (The Twelve) who also serves as script producer, Sarah Bassiuoni (House of Gods), Joan Sauers (Wakefield) and Randa Sayed (Halal Girls).

What’s the country of origin?

Australia.

Where was Ladies in Black filmed?

Ladies in Black was filmed in Adelaide, South Australia under the new ABC SAFC Content Pipeline Fund.

How many episodes?

Six.

What’s the production company?

Bunya Entertainment.

Who are the producers?

Producers: Sophia Zachariou, Angela Littlejohn, Greer Simpkin, David Jowsey. Executive Producers: Greg Waters, Allanah Zitserman, Sue Milliken. ABC Executive Producers: Louise Smith, Rachel Okine, Alex Baldwin, Sally Riley.

Show me the Ladies in Black trailer?

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Where and when can I watch Ladies in Black?

The series will premiere on Sunday 16 June at 8.30pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.