News

 > News

Production wraps on Richard Roxburgh film The Correspondent

The Correspondent is adapted from journalist Peter Greste's memoir 'The First Casualty'.
15 Mar 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Julian Maroun, Rahel Romahn and Richard Roxburgh in The Correspondent. Photo by John Platt.

Share Icon

Production has wrapped on new Richard Borxburgh film The Correspondent, a feature film about Latvian-Australian foreign correspondent Peter Greste.

Greste, along with two of his colleagues, was arrested in Cairo in 2013 while working for Al Jazeera and charged with terrorism offences.

The Correspondent recounts these events in a feature narrative directed by Kriv Stenders (Danger Close: The Battle of Long TanRed Dog) from a screenplay written by Peter Duncan (RakeOperation Buffalo), based on Greste’s memoir The First Casualty.

The official synopsis: ‘Christmas, 2013: Journalist Peter Greste accepts a last-minute assignment to cover a colleague’s post in Cairo during the Arab Spring. Days into his assignment, he is arrested and accused of terrorism – a pawn in a deadly game of ancient rivalries. Plunged into an inexplicable nightmare with only his wits keeping him alive, Greste’s survival means staring down a powerful regime to fight for freedom.’

Read: Ron Howard’s Eden: Richard Roxburgh and more Aussies join film cast

Richard Roxburgh (RakeElvis) leads the cast as Greste, with Julian Maroun (Fighting Season) and Rahel Romahn (Shantaram) portraying Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, the two colleagues arrested alongside Greste. Rounding out the cast are Yael Stone (Orange is the New Black), Nic Cassim (Mr Inbetween), Mojean Aria (Shayda), Fayssal Bazzi (Stateless), Majid Shokor (House of Gods), Josh McConville (Elvis) and Hazem Shammas (The Clearing).

The film is produced by Carmel Travers, a former foreign correspondent, through her company Pop Family Entertainment.

The Correspondent is a story that resonates strongly with so many global events,’ said Travers, ‘and the amazing Australian cast led by Richard Roxburgh and featuring Julian Maroun, Rahel Romahn, Yael Stone and Mojean Aria have delivered powerful and very moving performances. We can’t wait to bring this directorial tour-de-force from Kriv Stenders to the big screen.’

The production has been funded by Screen Australia, in association with Screen NSW and with support from Jovial Planet Productions, Spectrum Films, Dreamlight Studio and the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund.

Maslow Entertainment is distributing The Correspondent in Australia and New Zealand, with Moviehouse Entertainment managing international sales.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Television Features Digital Feature Reviews Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts Documentary
More
News

IMAX wants 40 screens in Australia by 2029

An IMAX spokesperson confirmed that the company has plans to open many more screens in major Australian cities.

Silvi Vann-Wall
box knight video game developers we made a thing studios
Features

We Made a Thing operates at the intersection of film and games

We Made A Thing Studios is a multi-function production company that's recently turned to video games.

Leah J. Williams
Reviews

Lyd review: a must-see Palestinian documentary

Lyd is the story of a city that once connected Palestine to the world – and what it could have…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Sydney Czech and Slovak Film Festival: top film picks

Your guide to the best films playing at the Sydney Czech and Slovak Film Festival this year.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Opinions & Analysis

Four Daughters is a Tunisian masterpiece – what makes the film groundbreaking?

Delve into the story behind Four Daughters – a critically lauded documentary about a family versus an extremist group.

The Conversation
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login