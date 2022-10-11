Prime Video reveals its Australian Amazon Originals slate for 2023

Prime Video Australia has revealed its Australian content slate for 2023 at its Prime Video Showcase: An Evening with our Producers event in Sydney. The announcements included six new Australian Amazon Originals and first looks at three scripted Original series: Class of ’07, Deadloch, and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. Prime Video will launch nine new Australian Amazon Originals in 2023.

Adding to its slate of 23 Australian Amazon Originals commissions since 2019, the six new unscripted titles are Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, produced by Augusto, Frog Productions, SAM Content; Dance Life, produced by EQMedia, Biscuit Tin Productions, and Creative Bubble; The Defenders, produced by Sweetshop & Green; Hugh van Cuylenburg G.E.M, a live special produced by Princess Pictures; and five Australian stand-up specials, by comedians Joel Creasey, Rhys Nicholson, Dave Hughes, Tommy Little, and Lizzy Hoo, from a variety of production teams. A second season of The Test was also announced, in collaboration with Cricket Australia.

‘Prime Video is proud to announce that 2023 will be its biggest year for launching Australian content to local and international customers, with a record nine new Australian Amazon Originals launching next year,’ said Hushidar Kharas, head of Prime Video Australia and New Zealand. ‘We continue to be incredibly focused on investing in and developing the world’s best talent, to deliver the highest quality content for our Prime Video customers in Australia and around the world.’

The six new Australian Amazon Originals are:

The Test Season Two: Produced by Amazon Studios, Cricket Australia, and Whooshka Media, Season Two of the sports documentary will show an intimate side to the Australian men's cricket team, as they strive to be the best in the world. Weeks away from the first Ashes Test match, Pat Cummins takes on the captaincy in the wake of Tim Paine's decision to resign. Faced with Paine's departure, along with Justin Langer's looming resignation from the role of senior coach, Cummins and the team now hold the responsibility of writing their own legacy. The four-part series is co-directed by Adrian Brown and Sheldon Wynne from Wooshka Media.

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles: Both a celebration and exploration of more than 30 years of The Wiggles phenomenon and their re-emergence into the cultural zeitgeist in 2022. Directed by Sally Aitken, with Fraser Grut co-directing.

Both a celebration and exploration of more than 30 years of The Wiggles phenomenon and their re-emergence into the cultural zeitgeist in 2022. Directed by Sally Aitken, with Fraser Grut co-directing. Dance Life: Produced by EQMedia, Biscuit Tin, and Creative Bubble, this five-part documentary series offers a peek behind the curtain of the Australian dance institution Brent Street. The goal of a student at Brent Street is clear: Wow them at Agent Week and get a lead role for the final dance graduation at the end of the year, and your path is set. The series is created and produced by Jade Barnes and Luke Cornish and is now shooting in Sydney.

Previously announced Australian shows coming to Prime Video in 2023 include Class of ’07, Deadloch, and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.