Oz Comic-Con: Our Flag Means Death & The Last of Us actors to headline Xmas Edition

Oz Comic-Con’s Xmas Edition has confirmed TV, film and voice actors from around the world alongside events such as Christmas themed cosplay meet-ups, competitions and a pop-culture marketplace.

UK actor Con O’Neill (Our Flag Means Death, Happy Valley, Chernobyl and – as a voice actor – the Elden Ring videogame) will be appearing at the event, which runs from 9–10 December at the the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC). Joining O’Neill will be voice actors Jason Liebrecht and Elizabeth Maxwell.

Read: Our Flag Means Death nails queer representation

Liebrecht has been involved in some of the largest anime and gaming franchises, including My Hero Academia, RWBY, Borderland and recent game launches Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Starfield. Maxwell’s work includes titles such as The Legend of Zelda and the TV series Attack on Titan.

Read: The Last of Us full season review – a strong, worthwhile adaptation

Jeffrey Pierce, who starred as Tommy in The Last of Us videogame series and went on to star as Perry in the TV version will also appear at the event. Pierce has also lent his voice to the Call of Duty game series and starred in other TV series such as The Tomorrow People and Alcatraz.

Other events announced so far include:

Competitions for Ugly Sweaters, Christmas Cosplay Competition.

Elf on the Shelf Photo Scavenger Hunt.

Xmas Olympics Live on Stage.

Make Your Own Xmas Decoration Stations.

Gingerbread Decorating Competitions.

So Yule Think You Can Just Dance Competition.

Music & Entertainment Stage for Live Performances.

Lip Sync Battles.

Christmas / Yuletide-themed TTRPG sessions and a Tabletop Gaming Library.

Console, PC, VR & Retro Gaming.

Christmas themes Cosplay Meetups & Free Cosplay Photographers.

The Great Ultimate Christmas Movie debate.

3 Stages packed with Q&A sessions, interactive activities, performances and parades.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom activation.

Rebel Moon activation & Zack Snyder Q&A feature.

Find out more on the Oz Comic-Con website.