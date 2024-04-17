ACMI & Ludo Studio to offer Australian animation residency

ACMI has partnered with Ludo Studio, the award-winning production company behind Bluey, Robbie Hood and The Strange Chores, to establish a three-month $10,000 residency giving local animators the opportunity to create ‘the next global hit’.

The ACMI X + Ludo Studio Residency will support an emerging animator or animation team with up to two professional credits through $10,000 of project funding, regular mentoring from Ludo Studio animators and a fully subsidised residency at ACMI X, to develop a project ready for pitching in the Australian and international marketplace.

First opened in 2016, ACMI X in Melbourne – currently located in Federation Square – is a hub for creative practitioners, startups and businesses working with creative technology across film, television, videogames and screen-based art, supported by RMIT University.

The ACMI X + Ludo Studio Residency has been set up, say organisers, to ‘facilitate insights into the creative practice and career pathways of the Ludo Studio team, which made history when Bluey was the second most streamed show in the US in 2023, amassing 43.9 billion minutes watched’.

The winning recipient will also be invited to showcase their project at an ACMI X Screen Industry Works-in-Progress night supported by RMIT University, and participate in the one-day Animation Symposium, presented in partnership with Ludo Studio.

ACMI Director & CEO Seb Chan said: ‘We’re ecstatic to partner with Ludo Studio on this residency program and symposium to grow and nurture local animation talent. As the hub for screen culture, ACMI is committed to supporting our screen practitioners to thrive – and maybe even inspire the next locally made global hit animation.’

Ludo Studio Producer Sam Moor said: ‘Ludo Studio are really honoured to be asked to be involved in this residency; ACMI is such an important window into our industry and it’s great that we are able to give a real-life opportunity to the next generation of animators in Australia.’

Visit ACMI for more information and submission guidelines.