Women in Media expands board of directors

Bridget Fair, Nicole McInnes and Pooja Patel will join the not-for-profit industry body.
10 Apr 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Nicole McInnes. Image supplied.

The Australian not-for-profit industry body Women in Media has announced the expansion of its board of directors, with Bridget Fair, Nicole McInnes and Pooja Patel joining, effective immediately, for a three-year term.

Fair serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Free TV Australia, with a background in media and television. McInnes, the Managing Director of Digital Wellness, brings expertise in commercial management and digital leadership from her tenure with companies such as WW, Dell and Amex. Patel, an audit partner specialising in media and technology at Deloitte, will bring financial and governance skills to the board.

Pooja Patel. Image supplied.

Women in Media was set up in 2005 as an initiative for women working in all forms of media, advertising, marketing and communications.

Founder and co-chair Victoria Laurie said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Bridget, Nicole, and Pooja to our board of directors. Each of them brings extensive networks and industry expertise that will enrich our efforts to support women working in the media sector across Australia.’

Bridget Fair. Image supplied.

The new additions follow Kym Middleton’s appointment as the inaugural General Manager in January. Together, they will continue to ‘address the persistent barriers faced by women in the media industry, as highlighted in the Women in Media Industry Insight Report 2023’.

The Women in Media Industry Insight Report 2023 shows barriers persist for women working in media, with the majority of women (54%) reporting they are either unsure or explicitly dissatisfied with the progress of their careers. The Report informs the call for gender equality, pathways for career progress, and access to support and resources for women working in all roles and types of media.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

