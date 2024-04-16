Outer Range, Season 2: trailer and first look from Prime Video

Prime Video has released the full trailer for the second season of the genre-bending neo-Western Outer Range, which streams next month.

Building on the first season’s compelling and complex foundation that set the central supernatural mystery in motion, the second season promises ‘payoffs, heightened time-traveling twists, and liberated character journeys.’

The first season of Outer Range introduced Royal Abbott (Oscar nominee, Josh Brolin), a contemporary rancher fighting with the neighbouring Tillersons for his land and family, when he discovers an unfathomable phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness, in the form of a dark void.

At the conclusion of Season 1, it was because of the hole that Royal was able to piece together who Autumn (Imogen Poots) truly is, and the new trailer suggests that season 2 will see the duo’s relationship change, as the Abbotts begin searching in earnest for his granddaughter, Amy (Olive Abercrombie), who disappeared in the last season finale.

The mystery surrounding the void on the west pasture of the family ranch deepens in Season Two, as Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of Amy’s sudden disappearance. The Abbotts now face threats on many fronts.

According to Prime, ‘Outer Range’s second season propels its characters deeper into the void with profound and unforeseen circumstances that could shake the very foundations of time itself.’

Read: The Tattooist of Auschwitz on Stan: first look and trailer

The cast includes Tamara Podemski (Reservation Dogs), Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), Shaun Sipos (Reacher), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Horizon: An American Saga).

Outer Range Season Two comes from showrunner and executive producer Charles Murray (True Story, Sons of Anarchy) and is also executive produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey, Josh Brolin, Tony Krantz, Heather Rae, and Jon Paré.

Episodes are directed by Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Blackhorse Lowe, Deborah Kampmeier, Acclaimed Australian Indigenous director, Catriona McKenzie (Satellite Boy), and Josh Brolin, who makes his directorial debut with Season 2’s penultimate episode (Episode 207).

Of the first season, Australian critic Sarah Ward said it was ‘…a puzzle box of a program — and the weirder that Outer Range gets, and moodier as well, the more it intrigues and engrosses. Its giant twists are obviously best discovered by watching, but its small quirks are quickly compelling.’

Outer Range, Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on 16 May, with all seven episodes available.