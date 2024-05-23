Otto by Otto: first look at Barry Otto doco by daughter Gracie Otto

Revealed: Otto By Otto is a new Stan Original documentary about the story of Australian theatre and film icon Barry Otto as presented by his daughter, director Gracie Otto.

Described as ‘a daughter’s love letter to a national treasure and the race to capture his memories before they disappear,’ the film was recently announced as a finalist for the Documentary Australia Award at the Sydney Film Festival, and will make its streaming premiere on 16 June on Stan.

Show me the trailer for Otto by Otto

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Director Gracie Otto was reportedly ‘inspired to film a deeply personal, artistic and cinematic reflection of her father’s life’ in this feature length documentary.

Revealed: Otto By Otto is produced by Nicole O’Donohue and Cody Greenwood and co-written and edited by Karen Johnson.

‘I am so thrilled to be bringing this film to the world, its a deeply personal reflection of my father and also a tribute to some of his greatest work,’ said Gracie Otto. ‘Also to work alongside Cody, Nicole and Karen (writer/editor) who have been part of all the documentaries I’ve made has felt like family which has been so important for a film of this nature.’

Read: Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line, first look at the trailer

Barry Otto’s career in Australian theatre, film and television has spanned more than 50 years. Otto by Otter covers the bookends of his life, as a child from a lower working-class family spending his first 35 years in Brisbane, following his dream of an acting career, to the man now in his twilight years. Gracie presents intimate observations of her father as he faces the challenges of encroaching dementia and introduces the complex themes of ageing, the human spirit, family and the artist.

The documentary will naturally revisit all of Barry’s iconic roles, from Harry Joy in Bliss to Doug in Strictly Ballroom and Roy in Cosi. The film also features audio interviews with Barry’s collaborators and icons of the Australian theatre and film world including Gillian Armstrong, Ray Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Baz Luhrmann, John Bell and daughter Miranda Otto who all reflect on working with Barry over his illustrious career in the industry.

‘It has been an absolute privilege to work with Gracie, Barry and the Otto family on this very personal film,’ said producers Nicole O’Donohue and Cody Greenwood.

Read: Gracie Otto and Noora Niasari among nominees of Australian Directors’ Guild Awards

‘We admire Gracie’s courage in telling such a moving and intimate story and feel that its message of hope and visibility for families enduring the same path is an important one. We’re also thrilled to be able to showcase Barry’s enviable artistic accomplishments against the backdrop of Sydney’s vibrant arts & filmmaking scene across many decades. We hope audiences find inspiration in his love for the arts, and the importance of a life dedicated to creativity. Thank you to Stan for supporting us and our incredible team of creatives who contributed to the film.’

Gracie Otto’s previous documentaries include Under the Volcano (2021) and The Last Impresario (2014) and she is the director of upcoming ABC series Ladies in Black.

Revealed: Otto By Otto will screen at the 71st Sydney Film Festival and will have its streaming premiere on Stan on 16 June 2024.