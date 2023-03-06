Originate Factual: new initiative for Victoria’s factual screen producers

VicScreen has unveiled a new initiative – Originate Factual – designed to support Victorian factual producers, writers and directors to create high-end documentary series for global audiences. The announcement was made today at the 2023 Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC).

Delivered under the mentorship of experienced documentary producers, Originate Factual will champion the talent of mid-career creatives. The program will include masterclasses and an eight-week hothouse workshop, project development. Originate Factual, audiences were told, will ‘arm participants with extensive skills in series production, from how to research dynamic long-form stories, to how to develop and construct a series format, and effectively develop a pitch with global appeal’.

As part of the initiative, four mid-career factual practitioners will be given the opportunity to develop their skills through paid, bespoke, hands-on key talent placements. Additionally, four projects from the program will be fast-tracked and awarded development funding from VicScreen.

VicScreen also announced another two years of funding for AIDC, the premier event for nonfiction screen content in the Southern Hemisphere. The funding secures the conference to stay in Melbourne for 2024 and 2025.

CEO of VicScreen, Caroline Pitcher said: ‘Our industry is eager to tell more stories in a factual series production format and this program will support participants to enhance their skills in the nuance of factual series development and production.

‘Originate Factual will build on our sector’s talent, equipping our practitioners with the resources and experience they need to produce leading-edge series that excel on the global stage.’