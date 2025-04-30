News

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 heads to the Alps – and even deeper into the psyche

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 dives into the Alps for more mind-bending drama.
30 Apr 2025 13:14
Silvi Vann-Wall
Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2. Image: Prime Video.

The robes are back on and the psychedelics are flowing: Nine Perfect Strangers is set to return for a second season, this time taking its mind-bending wellness retreat to the snowy peaks of Austria.

Premiering 22 May on Prime Video, the new chapter reunites viewers with Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman), the enigmatic retreat leader with a God complex and a pharmaceutical stash to match.

Now based at Zauberwald, a remote retreat nestled in the Alps, Masha’s mission is the same: transform nine broken people using experimental therapy methods that flirt with the extreme.

Who are Season 2’s Nine Perfect Strangers?

This time around, the strangers include some major screen talent: Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Lena Olin, King Princess, Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Lucas Englander, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong, Dolly de Leon and Aras Aydin.

If the first season’s ‘wellness journey‘ was anything to go by, things are likely to get wild before they get better.

ScreenHub: TV Review: ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ gets lost in tasteful catharsis

The series is once again adapted from Liane Moriarty’s novel, and returns with creators David E Kelley and Bruna Papandrea (via her Made Up Stories banner), along with executive producers Kidman (Blossom Films), Steve Hutensky, Jonathan Levine, Rachel Shukert and others. Production and distribution are handled by FIFTH SEASON.

The first two episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 drop on Prime Video on 22 May, with new episodes releasing weekly until the finale on 3 July.

And yes – the trailer is out now. Watch it here.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

