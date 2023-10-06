News

 > All Screen > News

Nicole Kidman, Jason Clarke head to SXSW Sydney for screen festival

Kidman joins Charmaine Bingwa, Jason Clarke, Phillip Noyce and Amy Wang to talk shop at the SXSW Sydney screen festival.
6 Oct 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

All Screen

Jason Clarke, Nicole Kidman and Charmaine Bingwa. Images supplied by SXSW Sydney

Share Icon

Nicole Kidman will take to the stage at SXSW Sydney this month to talk all things Blossom Films, her production company that’s responsible for Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, and The Undoing.

The talk, titled A Spotlight on Blossom Films, was added to the local SXSW lineup today, thanks to Los Angeles based artist development organisation Australians in Film (AiF), and their new presenting partner, Screen Australia.

A Spotlight on Blossom Films takes place on Thursday 19 October, with Nicole Kidman and her producing partner Per Saari.

In addition to that, a new panel called Once Upon A Time in Hollywood has been added on Monday 16 October.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood features four Australian exports, in the form of the critically acclaimed actor Jason Clarke (Oppenheimer, Zero Dark Thirty) and legendary director Phillip Noyce (Salt, Revenge) with Hollywood actor Charmaine Bingwa (The Good Fight), who sits on the AiF Advisory Board and Hollywood breakout screenwriter Amy Wang (Crazy Rich Asians 2), who will share their insights into working in Hollywood, their trajectory to get there, and how that success can be returned to Australia.

‘As SXSW Sydney approaches, we’re thrilled to unveil two exciting Headline Speaker Sessions in partnership with AiF,’ said Graeme Mason, CEO of Screen Australia. ‘These new sessions bring an incredibly unique opportunity for attendees to hear from leading international screen talent – up close and personal, and support our industry professionals to achieve their goals. Afterall, this is what SXSW is all about, and we’re delighted that we can play a role in this internationally renowned event.’

Read: Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker books a headline spot at SXSW Sydney

‘Over the past 20 years, AiF has created a unique and supportive community of Australian screen talent in Los Angeles, from emerging actors and filmmakers through to our most revered screen icons,’ Emma Cooper, Chair of Australians in Film said.

‘We are excited to have this opportunity to bring the spirit and energy of AiF and our Hollywood community to SXSW Sydney, together with our partner Screen Australia.’

These newly announced sessions complement an already jam-packed scheduled, which includes Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker, Australian screen legend Leah Purcell and Hollywood Producer Bruna Papandrea, alongside Chance The Rapper, AI expert Amy Webb and Slack Co-Founder Cal Henderson.

As they are conference sessions, it is only possible to see the Spotlight on Blossom Films and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood sessions with a SXSW Sydney 2023 badge.

More on SXSW Sydney at ScreenHub

SXSW Sydney takes place from 15-22 October 2023. Badges and Wristbands are now available at sxswsydney.com.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

All Screen Career Advice Education & Student News Film / Television Production News Screen Education Sponsored Content Television
More
News

The Newsreader confirms season 3; major funding from Screen Australia

Six feature films, two television dramas and one children's project have been awarded over $10 mil in production funding.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Filmmaking student Felix Wilkins (far right) and two friends sit on a couch and can be seen through a video camera screen in the foreground.
Education & Student News

Why I’m studying… Diploma of Screen and Media

Aspiring filmmaker Felix Wilkins chose to study close to home at Collarts in Melbourne. He says meeting fellow students is…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
News

Aus films Blueback and Scarygirl vying for Best Film at Asia Pacific Screen Awards

Scarygirl is up for Best Animated Film, and Blueback contends for Best Youth Film at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards…

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Australian Writers' Guild says no thanks to AI

The WGA struck for months for protections against AI content. If it should come to that here, the AWG knows…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Sponsored Content

Bondi Screenplay: get your script ahead of the competition

Entries are open for this year's Bondi Screenplay competition, celebrating unique and original scripts from Australia and beyond.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login