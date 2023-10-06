Nicole Kidman, Jason Clarke head to SXSW Sydney for screen festival

Nicole Kidman will take to the stage at SXSW Sydney this month to talk all things Blossom Films, her production company that’s responsible for Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, and The Undoing.

The talk, titled A Spotlight on Blossom Films, was added to the local SXSW lineup today, thanks to Los Angeles based artist development organisation Australians in Film (AiF), and their new presenting partner, Screen Australia.

A Spotlight on Blossom Films takes place on Thursday 19 October, with Nicole Kidman and her producing partner Per Saari.

In addition to that, a new panel called Once Upon A Time in Hollywood has been added on Monday 16 October.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood features four Australian exports, in the form of the critically acclaimed actor Jason Clarke (Oppenheimer, Zero Dark Thirty) and legendary director Phillip Noyce (Salt, Revenge) with Hollywood actor Charmaine Bingwa (The Good Fight), who sits on the AiF Advisory Board and Hollywood breakout screenwriter Amy Wang (Crazy Rich Asians 2), who will share their insights into working in Hollywood, their trajectory to get there, and how that success can be returned to Australia.

‘As SXSW Sydney approaches, we’re thrilled to unveil two exciting Headline Speaker Sessions in partnership with AiF,’ said Graeme Mason, CEO of Screen Australia. ‘These new sessions bring an incredibly unique opportunity for attendees to hear from leading international screen talent – up close and personal, and support our industry professionals to achieve their goals. Afterall, this is what SXSW is all about, and we’re delighted that we can play a role in this internationally renowned event.’

‘Over the past 20 years, AiF has created a unique and supportive community of Australian screen talent in Los Angeles, from emerging actors and filmmakers through to our most revered screen icons,’ Emma Cooper, Chair of Australians in Film said.

‘We are excited to have this opportunity to bring the spirit and energy of AiF and our Hollywood community to SXSW Sydney, together with our partner Screen Australia.’

These newly announced sessions complement an already jam-packed scheduled, which includes Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker, Australian screen legend Leah Purcell and Hollywood Producer Bruna Papandrea, alongside Chance The Rapper, AI expert Amy Webb and Slack Co-Founder Cal Henderson.

As they are conference sessions, it is only possible to see the Spotlight on Blossom Films and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood sessions with a SXSW Sydney 2023 badge.

SXSW Sydney takes place from 15-22 October 2023. Badges and Wristbands are now available at sxswsydney.com.