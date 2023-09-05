SXSW Sydney shorts program announced

The SXSW Sydney Screen Festival has revealed 33 shorts will join the growing line-up of local and international films at its week long inaugural event.

Among the shorts, some recognisable faces and voices will include comedians Diana Nguyen (Please Like Me) and Tommy Dassalo, acclaimed journalist/SBS personality Lee Lin Chin, actors Adele Perovic (Total Control), Catherine Van-Davies (The Twelve), Cricket Arrison (The Mirror), Shirong Wu (Appetite), and Thom Green (Of An Age), musician Amy Taylor (Amyl and the Sniffers), and model Lily Nova.

The shorts program will be presented as four separate themed programs.

Read: Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles to have world premiere at SXSW Sydney

Of the 33 films, 26 showcase the Asia-Pacific region, with 17 from Australia, six from First Nations

creators and five directors identifying as part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

An additional Bush Shorts program, curated by Pauline Clague, the founder of Winda Film Festival,

will be announced in September.

Fuck Me, Richard – which played at MIFF and will now head to SXSW Sydney. Image: Steve Breckon.

The four shorts programs are:

Short Visions: Future Present Perfectly Wrong

A mix of genres from hybrid documentary to creative animation, experimental work to psychedelic

visual artistry. Through various subjects and filmmaking styles, this shorts program re-evaluates the

purpose and meaning of technology and how it shapes our future, for better or worse.

Short Visions: Crazy Fun

Filmmaking is taken to another level of creativity with this collection’s twists and turns. Free from

boundaries and traditional storytelling expectations, it features films that are absurdly chaotic and

hilariously bent.

Short Visions: Tell Me A Story

This program of story-first films covers intimate teenage relationships, a hybrid documentary about

space objects and powerful queer animation.

Short Nightmares

This program moves between gruesome crime scenes, creepy thrillers, explosive secretions and a mysterious doll romance. This selection ‘will keep your eyes wide open’.

The 33 shorts premiering at SXSW Sydney’s Screen Festival include:

Aikane (US), directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Dean Hamer, Daniel Sousa and Joe Wilson

Architect A (South Korea), directed by Jonghoon Lee

Bald Future (AU), directed by Reilly Archer-Whelan and Michael Whyntie

Basri & Salma in a Never-Ending Comedy (Indonesia), directed by Khozy Rizal

Clown (AU), directed by Aarushi Chowdhury

Compound Eyes of Tropical 熱帶複眼 (Taiwan), directed by Zhan Zhang Xu

Dark (Singapore), directed by Alistair Quak

Development (AU), directed by Rebecca Metcalf

Eating Late (AU), directed by Lewis Attey

Eid Mubarak (Pakistan), directed by Mahnoor Euceph

Epicenter (South Korea), directed by Hee-yoon Hahm

Eyestring (US), directed by Javier Devitt

F1ghting Looks Different 2 Me Now (US), directed by Fox Maxy

False As A Beach (AU), directed by Stephanie Jane Day

Fix Anything (Vietnam), directed by Lê Lâm Viên

Fuck Me Richard (AU/US), directed by Lucy McKendrick

Hyperconnect (AU), directed by Jim Muntisov

I Have No Legs, and I Must Run (China), directed by Li Yue

IMOAN (AU), directed by Catherine Kelleher

Memorabilia (AU), directed by Ceridwen Dovey and Rowena Pott, voiced by Matilda

Ridgway

On Film (AU), directed by Emma Hough Hobbs

Pairing (AU), directed by Matthew Burns

Pasifika Drift (AU), directed by Alana Hicks

Pixels of the Orient (Canada), directed by Warren Chan

Record. Play. Stop. (India), directed by Neeraj Bhattacharjee

Rival Dealer (AU), directed by John Angus Stewart, starring Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers

Someday All This Will Be Yours (US), directed by and starring Cricket Arrison

Sugarag (US/AU), directed by Jai Love LaPan

Sweet Juices (AU), directed by Seion Im and Will Suen, starring Shirong Wu and Cat Văn-Davies

The Krewd Party (AU), directed by Alice Taylor

This Is Not Here (AU), directed by Charlotte Mungomery

Tongue (Canada/Japan), directed by Yoshida Kaho

We Used To Own Houses (AU), directed by David Robinson-Smith, starring Thom Green

The full Screen program will be announced later in September. For tickets and more information, head to the SXSW Sydney website.