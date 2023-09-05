SXSW Sydney shorts program announced

The SXSW Sydney Screen Festival has revealed 33 shorts will join the growing line-up of local and international films at its week long inaugural event.
Among the shorts, some recognisable faces and voices will include comedians Diana Nguyen (Please Like Me) and Tommy Dassalo, acclaimed journalist/SBS personality Lee Lin Chin, actors Adele Perovic (Total Control), Catherine Van-Davies (The Twelve), Cricket Arrison (The Mirror), Shirong Wu (Appetite), and Thom Green (Of An Age), musician Amy Taylor (Amyl and the Sniffers), and model Lily Nova.
The shorts program will be presented as four separate themed programs.
Of the 33 films, 26 showcase the Asia-Pacific region, with 17 from Australia, six from First Nations
creators and five directors identifying as part of the LGBTQIA+ community.
An additional Bush Shorts program, curated by Pauline Clague, the founder of Winda Film Festival,
will be announced in September.
The four shorts programs are:
Short Visions: Future Present Perfectly Wrong
A mix of genres from hybrid documentary to creative animation, experimental work to psychedelic
visual artistry. Through various subjects and filmmaking styles, this shorts program re-evaluates the
purpose and meaning of technology and how it shapes our future, for better or worse.
Short Visions: Crazy Fun
Filmmaking is taken to another level of creativity with this collection’s twists and turns. Free from
boundaries and traditional storytelling expectations, it features films that are absurdly chaotic and
hilariously bent.
Short Visions: Tell Me A Story
This program of story-first films covers intimate teenage relationships, a hybrid documentary about
space objects and powerful queer animation.
Short Nightmares
This program moves between gruesome crime scenes, creepy thrillers, explosive secretions and a mysterious doll romance. This selection ‘will keep your eyes wide open’.
The 33 shorts premiering at SXSW Sydney’s Screen Festival include:
- Aikane (US), directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Dean Hamer, Daniel Sousa and Joe Wilson
- Architect A (South Korea), directed by Jonghoon Lee
- Bald Future (AU), directed by Reilly Archer-Whelan and Michael Whyntie
- Basri & Salma in a Never-Ending Comedy (Indonesia), directed by Khozy Rizal
- Clown (AU), directed by Aarushi Chowdhury
- Compound Eyes of Tropical 熱帶複眼 (Taiwan), directed by Zhan Zhang Xu
- Dark (Singapore), directed by Alistair Quak
- Development (AU), directed by Rebecca Metcalf
- Eating Late (AU), directed by Lewis Attey
- Eid Mubarak (Pakistan), directed by Mahnoor Euceph
- Epicenter (South Korea), directed by Hee-yoon Hahm
- Eyestring (US), directed by Javier Devitt
- F1ghting Looks Different 2 Me Now (US), directed by Fox Maxy
- False As A Beach (AU), directed by Stephanie Jane Day
- Fix Anything (Vietnam), directed by Lê Lâm Viên
- Fuck Me Richard (AU/US), directed by Lucy McKendrick
- Hyperconnect (AU), directed by Jim Muntisov
- I Have No Legs, and I Must Run (China), directed by Li Yue
- IMOAN (AU), directed by Catherine Kelleher
- Memorabilia (AU), directed by Ceridwen Dovey and Rowena Pott, voiced by Matilda
- Ridgway
- On Film (AU), directed by Emma Hough Hobbs
- Pairing (AU), directed by Matthew Burns
- Pasifika Drift (AU), directed by Alana Hicks
- Pixels of the Orient (Canada), directed by Warren Chan
- Record. Play. Stop. (India), directed by Neeraj Bhattacharjee
- Rival Dealer (AU), directed by John Angus Stewart, starring Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers
- Someday All This Will Be Yours (US), directed by and starring Cricket Arrison
- Sugarag (US/AU), directed by Jai Love LaPan
- Sweet Juices (AU), directed by Seion Im and Will Suen, starring Shirong Wu and Cat Văn-Davies
- The Krewd Party (AU), directed by Alice Taylor
- This Is Not Here (AU), directed by Charlotte Mungomery
- Tongue (Canada/Japan), directed by Yoshida Kaho
- We Used To Own Houses (AU), directed by David Robinson-Smith, starring Thom Green
The full Screen program will be announced later in September. For tickets and more information, head to the SXSW Sydney website.