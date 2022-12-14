New streaming shows, films and cinema releases in Australia this weekend

Cinema

Avatar: The Way of Water

The pitch: I highly doubt we need to entice you in to this one, but nevertheless … Jake Sully and Ney’tiri have formed a Na’avi family and are doing everything to stay together on the mystical planet of Pandora. However, they must leave their home to explore other regions. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.

Read our recap of the first Avatar here, and our review of The Way of Water here.

Mister Organ

The pitch: This doco sees journalist and filmmaker David Farrier (Tickled, Dark Tourist) unwittingly drawn into a dangerous game of cat and mouse with a mystery man creating havoc in his neighbourhood, wheel clamping cars at a local antique store. That clamper was Michael Organ, and little did Farrier know that delving deeper into who Organ really is would be a thrilling and tension filled, three-year long investigation.

Moja Vesna

The pitch: After her mother’s sudden death, ten-year-old Moja becomes the unexpected grown-up of her fragmented family, trying to bring her troubled older sister Vesna and distant father together in this Australian-Slovenian co production. We named it one of our best Australian films of 2022.

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Curse of the Mummy

The pitch: After Tad accidentally unleashes a curse that endangers the lives of his friends, he sets out on a quest to reverse the curse of the mummy. This is the third film in an animated series that’s best enjoyed by young kids and families.

Streaming

National Treasure: Edge of History (Disney+)

The pitch: Jess, a ‘brilliant and resourceful dreamer’, searches for answers about her family; she embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

The Big 4 (Netflix)

The pitch: A Netflix film from Indonesia. Four hitmen hang up their swords but must return to the game when they encounter a virtuous police officer with a mission to catch a heinous villain who always escapes authorities.

Bardo (Netflix)

The pitch: In the latest film from Birdman director Alejandro González Iñárritu, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his identity, familial relationships and the folly of his memories.

Nanny (Prime)

The pitch: Immigrant nanny Aisha, piecing together a new life in New York City while caring for the child of an Upper East Side family, is forced to confront a concealed truth that threatens to shatter her precarious ‘American Dream’.

The Apology (Shudder)

The pitch: Twenty years after the disappearance of her daughter, recovering alcoholic Darlene Hagan (Anna Gunn) is preparing to host her family’s Christmas celebration with the help of her friend Gretchen (Janeane Garofalo). Then, Darlene’s estranged ex-brother-in-law, Jack (Linus Roache) arrives unannounced, bearing nostalgic gifts and a heavy secret. Trapped together by a dangerous storm, a battle of wits escalates to a violent game of revenge.

The Recruit

The pitch: A fledgling lawyer at the CIA, Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency, unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.

Festivals and event screenings

ACMI: How I See It: Blak Art and Film

How I See It includes a film program curated by Jenna Rain Warwick (Luritja), that celebrates films that ‘exist in the in-between‘, that question the notion of place, national identity and reflect on the historical representations of First Nations peoples. The program features surreal, genre-bending films; weaving histories, perspectives, and timelines to ‘give power to the storyteller, and subvert traditional western storytelling’. Best of all, it’s free.