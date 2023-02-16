All the biggest screen releases this weekend (February 17)

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for another weekend guide! This is your handy reference for what’s on in Australian cinemas and at home for the weekend of February 17-19, 2023.

Every new series and film available this weekend:

Festivals happening this weekend:

Streaming

Here are the biggest releases streaming this weekend on various services.

Last King of the Cross (Paramount+)

Last King of the Cross tracks John Ibrahim’s rise from a poverty-stricken immigrant with no education, no money and no prospects, to Australia’s most infamous nightclub mogul. Read our review to see why we gave Last King of the Cross four stars.

Sharper (Apple TV+)

Motivations are suspect, and expectations are turned upside down, as a con artist takes on Manhattan billionaires. Stars Julianne Moore, Jonathan Lithgow, and Sebastian Stan.

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)

Forbidden from practicing law, a woman prepares an appeal to overturn the court’s decision in this true story of Lidia Poët, Italy’s first female lawyer.

Bad Behaviour (Stan)

Teenage girls at the wilderness campus of an exclusive girls’ boarding school explore latent and emerging sexuality, ritualistic activities, intense friendships, shifting loyalties and a ruthless struggle for power.

Hello Tomorrow! (Apple TV+)

In a retro-futuristic world, charismatic salesman Jack Billings leads a team of fellow sales associates determined to revitalize their customers’ lives by hawking timeshares on the moon.

Cinema

Here are the biggest cinema releases that you can catch this weekend.

We Are Still Here

Spanning over 1000 years, We Are Still Here is a multi-protagonist drama film where eight Indigenous heroes from Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific must overcome obstacles in their way so they can finally be masters of their own destiny. Read our interview with the filmmaker to see why she calls it ‘incredibly authentic’.

Close

13-year-old boys Léo and Rémi have a close friendship at school and in the flower fields where they and their parents pick the harvest for home. When schoolmates drive a wedge between the relationship, the consequences are fatal. Read our review to see why we gave Close two and a half stars.

Knowing the Score

‘What has gender got to do with being the best? My tits don’t get in the way!’ Simone Young AM has earned many accolades across her dazzling 30-year music career. Knowing the Score gets up-close and personal with Simone in an engaging music documentary revealing two key themes; the long struggle for gender parity in the high art of classical music and the struggle for artists to be valued in times of crisis.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible

Women Talking

The women of an isolated religious colony reveal a shocking secret about the colony’s men. For years, the men have occasionally drugged the women and then raped them. The truth comes out and the women talk about their new situation.

Film festivals

Since 2013, a new film festival, the Queer Screen Film Fest, has become a major event that delivers the latest LGBTIQ movies to Sydney’s screens in the month of September.

Carefully curated from the world’s best film festivals, Europa! Europa 2023 features the Australian Premiere screenings of an expansive collection of festival and critics’ darlings, alongside audience favourites: highlights include Cannes-premiering feature More Than Ever, starring Vicky Krieps; the 4K restoration of Krzysztof Kieslowski’s beloved Three Colours trilogy; and charming British drama Allelujah.

In what will be its fourth year, the 2023 WA Made Film Festival will present a curated program of screenings and events which engages the community with the very best of the Western Australian screen industry.