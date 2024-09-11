New funding will support NSW film festivals’ opening nights

The following is a press release from the office of John Graham (Special Minister of State, Minister for Roads, Minister for Arts Minister for Music and the Night-Time Economy, Minister for Jobs and Tourism:

Date: Wednesday, 11 September 2024

From anime to celebrations of multicultural groups or science fiction flicker fests – film aficionados and local film festivals organisers across the state are set to benefit from a new funding program that supports opening nights.



The new Community Film Festival Opening Night Fund will offer grants of up to $5,000 for established community film festivals to bring communities together in country cinemas and suburban centres to celebrate and connect through film.



Culturally diverse, regional, emerging, and genre-specific communities will be supported to grow the reach and impact of their established film festivals through the new $200,000 program announced by the Minns Labor Government. The fund will assist film festivals across the state to host opening night celebrations for their community.

The new program is designed to complement the existing funding available for film and community festivals in the state, including Screen NSW’s Audience Development Fund and other government support Destination NSW’s Regional Event Fund.

The Community Film Festival Opening Night Fund will open for applications today, 11 September 2024. For further information visit the Screen NSW website at screen.nsw.gov.au

Minister for the Arts, Music and Night-Time Economy, Jobs and Tourism John Graham said:

‘Every June for the last 71 years, Sydney’s State Theatre rolls out the red carpet for the opening night of the Sydney Film Festival. We want to do the same thing and roll out red carpets for opening nights right across NSW for these community film festivals.

‘Community film festivals are often run on small budgets, driven by the sheer passion of a community. We know rising costs are making it harder to put on events. This fund will help ease some of that burden, and allow these communities to continue to celebrate their stories.

‘Film festivals with a strong community base have the ability to introduce and attract new audiences to the cinema, in an era of streaming from the couch. The opening night is an important moment to celebrate, as it presents an unmissable experience.

‘This program is focused on enriching the experience of community connection, growing audiences and the appreciation of stories, and celebrating the way we see ourselves.’

Polish Film Festival Director, Magdalena Ambrozkiewicz said:

‘Polish Film Festival welcomes the introduction of this new funding opportunity. Film festivals like ours play a vital role in strengthening the cultural fabric of our community, ensuring diverse stories and traditions are celebrated and preserved for future generations. Government backing for such festivals is essential for sustaining and expanding these events, particularly in the face of rising costs and the ongoing challenge of recovering pre-COVID attendance levels. As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Polish Film Festival this year, we look forward to continuing our mission of showcasing Polish culture and the rich narratives of Polish cinema to inspire and connect our community.’

Background

There are over 70 different film festivals run right across NSW. The new funding program greatly expands the number of small film festivals receiving NSW Government support.

New Community Film Festival Opening Night Fund offers grants of up to $5,000 for established community film festivals to engage with their communities via an Opening Night celebration, which is a key opportunity to maximise audience impact and reach.

This new fund complements existing Screen Audience Development Fund grants, which range from up to $10,000 for a single year to $10,000 – $50,000 p.a. in multi-year funding.

Eligible festival organisers will be able to apply for funding of up to $5,000 to cover specified costs outlined in their budget. Approved activities and costs may include: