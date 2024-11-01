Netflix: Squid Game Season 2 trailer is here

The game is afoot – well, a squid, actually. The main teaser trailer for the second season of Netflix original series Squid Game was released this morning, with the company also releasing a bunch of new images from the upcoming season.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game first debuted on the streamer in 2021, and quickly became a worldwide hit, spawning memes, TikTok trends, and many imitators.

The first season took a total of 12 years to develop, but it only took 12 days for it to become Netflix’s most popular series ever. Squid Game remained in the Global Top 10 for nine consecutive weeks – a first for any non-English series – and made further history with multiple Emmy wins.

Watch the Squid Game – Season 2 trailer

Squid Game –Season 2 raises the stakes established in Season 1, with Lee Jung-jae reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun, also known as Player 456. ‘With a hardened demeanour and the scars of past games, Gi-hun is on a desperate mission to expose the deadly truth of the competition. Yet, his warnings go unheeded, and tensions rise as fellow players question his intentions,’ writes Netflix.

The teaser also shows the return of Lee Byung-hun as the mysterious Front Man, whose true motivations remain cloaked in secrecy, while Wi Ha-jun’s Hwang Jun-ho is back, driving the narrative forward as the relentless detective on a mission of his own.

Squid Game – Season 1 is available to stream now on Netflix, with Season 2 expected to arrive on 26 December, 2024.

‘It’s been almost three years since season one was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place,’ Dong-Hyuk wrote. ‘On the first day we began shooting season two, I remember thinking, “Wow, I can’t believe I’m back in the world of Squid Game.” It felt almost surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years, as well.’

‘I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride,’ he said.

Is there a trailer for Squid Game – Season 2?

There is an official teaser you can watch below:

What is Squid Game – Season 2 about?

The official synopsis of Squid Game – Season 2 reads: Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys® becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, once again helms the series as director, writer, and producer. Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from Season 1 with an impeccable list of new cast members including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an rounding out the ensemble of colorful characters in the new season.

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game. Image: Netflix

Quick facts about Squid Game – Season 2

Premiere Date: 26 December, 2024

Written and Directed by: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Executive Producers: Kim Ji-yeon, Hwang Dong-hyuk

Production Company: Firstman Studio

Squid Game – Season 2 premieres on Netflix on 26 December, 2024.