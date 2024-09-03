News

 > News

NCIS: Sydney – filming starts in the Northern Territory

Production has started in the Northern Territory for episodes in the forthcoming season of NCIS: Sydney, with filming officially underway in Darwin.
3 Sep 2024 12:28
ScreenHub staff
ESA Head of Scripted Sara Richardson, Tuuli Narkle as Evie, Todd Lasance as JD, Director of Screen NT Jennie Hughes, Showrunner Morgan O'Neill, Olivia Swann as Mackey and Sean Sagar as DeShawn. Image: Daniel Asher.

Streaming

ESA Head of Scripted Sara Richardson, Tuuli Narkle as Evie, Todd Lasance as JD, Director of Screen NT Jennie Hughes, Showrunner Morgan O’Neill, Olivia Swann as Mackey and Sean Sagar as DeShawn. Image: Daniel Asher.

Share Icon

Production has started in the Northern Territory for episodes in the forthcoming season of NCIS: Sydney, with filming officially underway in Darwin.

Earlier this year, Endemol Shine Australia, CBS Studios, Paramount Australia, and Screen Territory announced that two episodes of NCIS: Sydney would be filmed in the Top End, highlighting the Northern Territory to audiences across the globe. The production is a direct result of Screen Territory’s Production Attraction Incentive Program (PAIP), which aims to attract high-profile film projects that will boost the local economy and showcase the NT on the world stage.

The first international iteration of the global NCIS franchise outside of the US, NCIS: Sydney follows a ‘brilliant and eclectic team’ of US NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) who have been grafted into a multi-national taskforce to keep naval crimes in check.  

In his four-star ScreenHub review of Season 1 of NCIS: Sydney last year, Anthony Morris wrote:

‘To be extremely clear, this isn’t trying to do anything new with the by-now very well-established NCIS formula. If you like those series you’ll almost certainly like this, even if your interest in the franchise is strictly just I can’t find the remote after The Cheap Seats has finished, guess I’ll stick around and find out who murdered that naval cadet working on a secret code-breaking formula, hope the relationship between the sexy NCIS agent and the sexy NCIS coroner isn’t on the rocks because it’s the anniversary of his wife’s death.

.There also the occasional slightly awkward ‘yay nuclear subs’ moment to remind you that the (pro-) military culture in the US isn’t quite the same as it is here, and that in the end this is still a series made for American consumption. That difference would be interesting for this series to explore in later episodes, but that’s unlikely.

NCIS has been a smooth-running entertainment machine for two decades now; a joke about Wagga Wagga is about as much change as we’re likely to get.’

Read the full review.

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – Season 5. Image: Hayu.
Features

Hayu: new shows streaming September 2024

From The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to The Only Way is Essex – your guide to the best…

Paul Dalgarno
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, streaming on Binge. Image: Parrish Lewis/Peacock.
Features

New shows streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, AMC+, BritBox, ABC iview, SBS, Prime Video and more

Discover the best new shows & films streaming from 2 to 8 September 2024 on the major streaming platforms.

Paul Dalgarno
Return to Paradise. Image: John Platt/ ABC.
Features

ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 2 to 8 September 2024 on ABC iview.

Paul Dalgarno
Dune: Part One. Image: Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.
Features

Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 2 to 8 September 2024 on Stan.

Paul Dalgarno
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. Image: Binge.
Features

Binge: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 2 to 8 September 2024 on Binge.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login