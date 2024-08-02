Mr. Throwback: first look at Binge mockumentary with NBA star Stephen Curry

Binge has release the first look at new mockumentary series, Mr. Throwback, from executive producer and star Stephen Curry, ahead of its 8 August debut.

Mr. Throwback follows a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer who looks for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry executive produces and stars in his first scripted television role alongside Adam Pally, Ego Nwodim and Ayden Mayeri. Recurring guest stars include Tracy Letts, Layla Scalisi, Tien Tran and Rich Sommer.

Take a look at the official teaser trailer for Mr. Throwback below:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

David Caspe (Happy Endings) serves as writer and executive producer on the series, alongside Matthew Libman and Daniel Libman (Campaign ILL). David Wain (Wet Hot American Summer) serves as executive producer and director. Stephen Curry and Adam Curry both star in the show and serve as executive producers. Eric Peyton is also executive producer.

Read: Stephen Curry: Underrated on Apple TV+ – cheat sheet

Mr. Throwback premieres on 8 August on Binge.