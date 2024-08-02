News

 > News

Mr. Throwback: first look at Binge mockumentary with NBA star Stephen Curry

NBA star Stephen Curry makes his scripted TV debut in Mr. Throwback.
2 Aug 2024 10:30
Silvi Vann-Wall
MR. THROWBACK -- "TBD" Episode TBD -- Pictured: (l-r) Adam Pally as Danny, Stephen Curry as himself— (Photo by: David Moir/Peacock)

Streaming

MR. THROWBACK — “TBD” Episode TBD — Pictured: (l-r) Adam Pally as Danny, Stephen Curry as himself— (Photo by: David Moir/Peacock)

Share Icon

Binge has release the first look at new mockumentary series, Mr. Throwback, from executive producer and star Stephen Curry, ahead of its 8 August debut.

Mr. Throwback follows a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer who looks for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry executive produces and stars in his first scripted television role alongside Adam Pally, Ego Nwodim and Ayden Mayeri. Recurring guest stars include Tracy Letts, Layla Scalisi, Tien Tran and Rich Sommer. 

Take a look at the official teaser trailer for Mr. Throwback below:

David Caspe (Happy Endings) serves as writer and executive producer on the series, alongside Matthew Libman and Daniel Libman (Campaign ILL). David Wain (Wet Hot American Summer) serves as executive producer and director. Stephen Curry and Adam Curry both star in the show and serve as executive producers. Eric Peyton is also executive producer.

Read: Stephen Curry: Underrated on Apple TV+ – cheat sheet

Mr. Throwback premieres on 8 August on Binge.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Elizabeth Taylor, Binge.
Features

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes – Binge streaming preview

Elizabeth Taylor was a queen of the golden age of Hollywood. A new documentary lets her talk about it in…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
On set for Squid Game – Season 3. Image: Netflix
News

Squid Game Season 2 and final season announced by Netflix

Squid Game Season 2 premieres Dec 26, 2024, with the final season arriving in 2025: all the details we know…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Jason Stephens and Helen Bowden of Lingo Pictures.
News

Robodebt: Rick Morton's book to become ABC series

Lingo Pictures will adapt Mean Streak, the award-winning journalist's true story about Australia's robodebt scandal.

ScreenHub staff
Australian film The Black Balloon, Icon
Features

Netflix: four best Australian films to stream right now

Australian films The Black Balloon and Last Cab to Darwin, doco Mountain and award-winning short film Beautiful They are all…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
The Narrow Bridge. Image: DocPlay.
Features

DocPlay: new films streaming August 2024

Your guide to the best new documentaries to stream on DocPlay this month.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login