From OC to Erinsborough: Neighbours nabs Mischa Barton

Mischa Barton, famous for her roles in The O.C. and Invitation to a Murder, will be joining the new Neighbours cast as a guest star.

Despite being tight-lipped, it was revealed today by Amazon Freevee, Prime Video and Fremantle that Barton’s character will be called Reece, a mysterious American who is new to the fictional town of Erinsborough.

Neighbours’ executive producer, Jason Herbison, expressed his excitement for Barton’s arrival. ‘With Neighbours launching on Amazon Freevee in North America, we are beyond excited to have an actor of Mischa’s calibre join us for the beginning of this exciting new chapter,’ he said.

‘Mischa’s character is dynamic and unpredictable, and will have an instant presence on Ramsay Street. Our loyal viewers are going to love her, locally and abroad.’

Barton shared her enthusiasm as well, and said: ‘I’m excited to be part of this iconic show’s next chapter, and I am really looking forward to being back in Australia a place I know and love! I think the character of Reece is going to be a great role for me to explore and play with.’

The actress has had an impressive career spanning more than two decades, featuring in the critically acclaimed drama series Once and Again and the hit supernatural thriller The Sixth Sense. However, it was her role as Marissa Cooper in The O.C. that launched her to household name status.

Production for the new season of Neighbours officially started yesterday in Melbourne.

The show will premiere later this year – exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the UK and U.S, and will also stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia, with episodes available ad-free on Prime Video in Australia seven days later.