MIFF 2023: save the date

MIFF's 71st festival has just been confirmed – and you'll want to put these key dates in your calendar.
17 May 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

All Screen

Image: MIFF.

The 71st Melbourne International Film Festival is quickly approaching. Its representatives have just released the key festival dates for 2023 – so make sure to mark them down in your diary and Google Calendar.

According to the press release, the upcoming MIFF program will be teased on 8 June, followed by a full release on 11 July.

The opening night of the festival will be on 3 August with an as-yet unknown feature film screening.

Then, the festival will officially run in person from 4-20 August in metropolitan Melbourne, during which time it will also tour regionally (on 11-13 and 18-20 August).

The closing night awards ceremony will be held on 19 August.

For those who prefer to stay at home and watch, MIFF Play will have a selection of films from the program available to stream from 18-27 August.

Representatives of the festival have confirmed that there are some ‘exciting announcements’ on the way, so stay tuned.

The official infographic is below:

Read: Neptune Frost, Sweet As & Greenhouse: the big prize winners at MIFF 2022

For more information, head to the MIFF website.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

