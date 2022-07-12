MIFF 2022: program highlights at the Melbourne International Film Festival

The Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) has announced a 70th program of premiere showcases, international features and special anniversary events for its first in-person festival since 2019.

Throughout August, the Festival will show 257 feature films, 102 shorts and 12 XR works, including 18 world premieres, 12 international premieres, 177 Australian premieres and a record 61 titles arriving from Cannes.

MIFF Artistic Director Al Cossar said the 2022 event marked ‘an extraordinary welcome back to Melbourne cinemas and beyond’ after two years of Covid disruption, with ‘a full-scale program, suburban and regional expansions across nine country Victorian settings, and Australia wide access to an incredible film program via MIFF Play.’

‘On top of everything, we turn 70 years young,’ Cossar added, ‘a milestone to celebrate by charting, across our program, the special connection MIFF has with Melbourne itself. How special and exciting it will be for all of us to step back into the world of festival movie-going and share the magic of MIFF once more.’

Highlights of the 2022 program include:

Cannes films at MIFF 2022

MIFF-goers will be among the first in the world to see some of the most hotly anticipated and critically acclaimed films of the international festival circuit, with 61 titles arriving fresh from Cannes.

Holy Spider: an intrepid female journalist (played by Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, who won Best Actress at Cannes) hunts down a serial killer believed to be undertaking Allah’s work.

Holy Spider. Image supplied.

Three Thousand Years of Longing : Australian director George Miller trades in the post-apocalyptic world of Mad Max for this modern-day fable starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba.

: Australian director George Miller trades in the post-apocalyptic world of Mad Max for this modern-day fable starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba. Sweet As : an uplifting coming-of-age story with postcard perfect shots of remote Western Australia and a road-trip-worthy soundtrack featuring all-Indigenous artists. Starring Tasma Walton, Mark Coles Smith and Shantae Barnes-Cowan.

: an uplifting coming-of-age story with postcard perfect shots of remote Western Australia and a road-trip-worthy soundtrack featuring all-Indigenous artists. Starring Tasma Walton, Mark Coles Smith and Shantae Barnes-Cowan. Decision to Leave : a twisty, bewitching love story wrapped in a thoroughly 21st-century murder mystery that’s deeply erotic.

: a twisty, bewitching love story wrapped in a thoroughly 21st-century murder mystery that’s deeply erotic. Crimes of the Future: David Cronenberg’s first film in eight years sees the director mingling the medical, the erotic and the technological. Starring Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux.

Crimes of the Future. Image supplied.

Tori and Lokita : Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne present another heartbreaking tale from the margins of Belgium’s underclass.

: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne present another heartbreaking tale from the margins of Belgium’s underclass. Funny Pages : a darkly hilarious directorial debut by Owen Kline, the former child actor best known for playing the younger brother in Noah Baumbach’s The Squid and the Whale.

: a darkly hilarious directorial debut by Owen Kline, the former child actor best known for playing the younger brother in Noah Baumbach’s The Squid and the Whale. Triangle of Sadness : a wildly funny, wildly outrageous satire of the vulgarly rich and beautiful that earned Ruben Östlund his second Palme d’Or plus an eight-minute standing ovation – and walkouts – at Cannes.

: a wildly funny, wildly outrageous satire of the vulgarly rich and beautiful that earned Ruben Östlund his second Palme d’Or plus an eight-minute standing ovation – and walkouts – at Cannes. Stars at Noon : a sexually charged adaptation of Denis Johnson’s 1986 novel and a cinematic seduction – all danger and desire.

: a sexually charged adaptation of Denis Johnson’s 1986 novel and a cinematic seduction – all danger and desire. One Fine Morning: a deeply personal family drama about the upheavals and unexpected joys of everyday life, starring Léa Seydoux.

Australian films at MIFF 2022

Clean : MIFF’s Closing Night documentary portrait of trauma cleaner Sandra Pankhurst, based on the award-winning book by Sarah Krasnostein.

: MIFF’s Closing Night documentary portrait of trauma cleaner Sandra Pankhurst, based on the award-winning book by Sarah Krasnostein. Of an Age: a brief but lingering romance between two young men over the course of one summer’s day in 1999, and MIFF’s Opening Night film from director-on-the-rise Goran Stolevski.

Read: Goran Stolevski, director: ‘It’s surreal to be opening MIFF 2022’

Seriously Red : the narrative feature debut from director Gracie Otto, who channels the exuberant camp of P.J. Hogan’s Mental and Muriel’s Wedding into this affectionate celebration of fandom, identity and Dolly Parton.

: the narrative feature debut from director Gracie Otto, who channels the exuberant camp of P.J. Hogan’s Mental and Muriel’s Wedding into this affectionate celebration of fandom, identity and Dolly Parton. Shadow: a groundbreaking film from world-renowned theatre company Back to Back that posits whether an AI-led near-future society will further disenfranchise the disability community.

Shadow. Image supplied.

It’s Fine, I’m Fine: from MIFF Accelerator Lab alumna Stef Smith – an alternately hilarious, moving and insightful compendium of life’s ‘happy/sad’ mess, featuring the Heather Mitchell, Chris Bunton, Eryn Jean Norvill and rising star Catherine Van-Davies.

International films at MIFF 2022

Call Jane : a timely story based on the trials and triumphs of the real-word Janes movement and the activists who provided a lifeline to desperate women seeking reproductive autonomy. Starring Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks.

: a timely story based on the trials and triumphs of the real-word Janes movement and the activists who provided a lifeline to desperate women seeking reproductive autonomy. Starring Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks. Please Baby Please : part Brechtian interrogation of identity, part absurdist quasi-musical, and an all camp embrace of melodrama and pseudo-philosophy.

: part Brechtian interrogation of identity, part absurdist quasi-musical, and an all camp embrace of melodrama and pseudo-philosophy. War Pony : Set on a Native American reservation – a distinctive, powerfully uplifting story of culture and coming of age.

: Set on a Native American reservation – a distinctive, powerfully uplifting story of culture and coming of age. Broker : a funny and moving film reaffirms Kore-eda’s status as Japan’s master humanist, capturing the many and magical ways that individuals can be bonded by blood or circumstance.

: a funny and moving film reaffirms Kore-eda’s status as Japan’s master humanist, capturing the many and magical ways that individuals can be bonded by blood or circumstance. Marcel the Shell With Shoes On: a mockumentary feature that will warm your heart, seamlessly blending stop-motion and live action.

Documentary films at MIFF 2022

Man on Earth : a compassionate exploration of voluntary assisted dying, following Bob Rosenzweig, a 65-year-old Washington state resident and sufferer of Parkinson’s disease who is seeking to end his life.

: a compassionate exploration of voluntary assisted dying, following Bob Rosenzweig, a 65-year-old Washington state resident and sufferer of Parkinson’s disease who is seeking to end his life. De Humani Corporis Fabrica: a literal deep dive inside the human organism, using impossibly microscopic cameras, X-rays, ultrasounds and endoscopic images to examine our complex inner ecosystems in unprecedented, sometimes harrowing detail.

a literal deep dive inside the human organism, using impossibly microscopic cameras, X-rays, ultrasounds and endoscopic images to examine our complex inner ecosystems in unprecedented, sometimes harrowing detail. Citizen Ashe: an entertaining and powerful documentary about the life and cultural impact of tennis icon Arthur Ashe, the first Black athlete to win a Grand Slam singles title.

an entertaining and powerful documentary about the life and cultural impact of tennis icon Arthur Ashe, the first Black athlete to win a Grand Slam singles title. I Didn’t See You There: Shooting from his wheelchair, filmmaker Reid Davenport sets out to make a film about how he sees the world and asks us to consider everyday life from a perspective too often neglected or misunderstood.

Blue Island. Image supplied.

Blue Island: activists young and old come together to recount Hong Kong’s recent and far-flung history as an epicentre of activism, exploring what it means to be a Hongkonger both now and in the years to come.

Music films at MIFF 2022

Moonage Daydream : a linear journey and a free-associative mind-trip through David Bowie’s singular career via the kind of avant-garde collage that the star would have loved.

: a linear journey and a free-associative mind-trip through David Bowie’s singular career via the kind of avant-garde collage that the star would have loved. Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind: Ethan Coen’s solo directing debut is a canny, enjoyable doc about rock ’n’ roll’s Killer wild-man that will appeal to longtime fans of Jerry Lee Lewis’s music and those new to his outrageous story.

Nothing Compares. Image supplied.

Nothing Compares: a generous portrait of the artist Sinéad O’Connor as a young woman and provocative pop martyr, with director Kathryn Ferguson offering a compelling case for O’Connor as a guiding light for the current generation.

a generous portrait of the artist Sinéad O’Connor as a young woman and provocative pop martyr, with director Kathryn Ferguson offering a compelling case for O’Connor as a guiding light for the current generation. Age of Rage – The Australian Punk Revolution: a raucous tour of the wild and revolutionary Aussie punk assault of the 1970s and 80s.

Nature films at MIFF 2022

All That Breathes : against a backdrop of growing anti-Muslim violence, director Shaunak Sen eschews traditional documentary stylings in a majestic film that offers startling reminder of all that’s at stake in the face of cultural unrest and climate catastrophe.

: against a backdrop of growing anti-Muslim violence, director Shaunak Sen eschews traditional documentary stylings in a majestic film that offers startling reminder of all that’s at stake in the face of cultural unrest and climate catastrophe. Fire Front : Australian documentarian Eddie Martin puts viewers on the frontlines of the deadly 2019–2020 bushfires, capturing the catastrophe with a perspective and scale never before seen.

: Australian documentarian Eddie Martin puts viewers on the frontlines of the deadly 2019–2020 bushfires, capturing the catastrophe with a perspective and scale never before seen. Nature: the first film in nearly 30 years from legendary Armenian auteur Artavazd Pelechian – a black-and-white, found-footage montage spotlighting the dramatic, inspiring and terrifying forces of Earth.

Horror films at MIFF 2022

Bodies Bodies Bodies: a horror-comedy from Dutch director Halina Reijn that mixes the classic whodunnit with reality-show sass.

Bodies Bodies Bodies. Image supplied.

Sissy: a Canberra-shot horror starring Aisha Dee that takes audiences on a reaction roller-coaster: from screams of laughter to shrieks at the gnarliest gore in this depraved, decidedly local revenge tale.

Piggy: a star-making vehicle for actor Laura Galán, who portrays the lead role of Sara with empathy and conviction in this brutally fresh and darkly comic take on the revenge genre.

Something in the Dirt: a DIY sci-fi mind-bender with the kitchen-sink thrown in. Against the backdrop of a semi-apocalyptic, fire-ravaged LA, the film is a COVID chamber piece of sorts that also offers a blackly comic take on filmmaking itself via a highly meta, mockumentary framework.

MIFF XR films 2022

Line-Up: MIFF’s first XR-commission, by long-term collaborators Isobel Knowles and Van Sowerwine, will be available online and in cinemas as a celebration of that sacred space, the MIFF queue. Developed and supported by artist and philanthropist Ling Ang.

Speak of Country: Katrina Channells’ work allows users to soar across the spectacular Yuin Nation coastline in an airborne Kombi van and search for seven interactive objects that unlock cultural stories.

Djaa Djawan Dancers, from Speak of Country. Image supplied.

The Melbourne International Film Festival takes place 4–22 August, 2022. MIFF Play, the festival’s streaming platform, is available from 11–28 August. Tickets go on sale to the general public on 15 July. MIFF’s regional program runs in Bairnsdale, Bendigo, Bright, Castlemaine, Echuca, Geelong, Mildura, Sorrento and Warrnambool from 12–21 August. Find full details on the MIFF website.