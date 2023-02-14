Melbourne-filmed Metropolis series finds its lead

Briana Middleton, a US-based actor known for her roles in Sharper and The Tender Bar, has landed the lead role in Sam Esmail’s highly anticipated Apple TV+ adaptation of iconic 1927 Fritz Lang sci-fi film Metropolis.

Middleton will play the character of Finnie Polito in the upcoming show, which was officially given the green light by the streaming giant in March 2022. The series is being shot in Melbourne under the Victorian Location Incentive.

Read: Metropolis remake comes to Melbourne

What is Metropolis about?

While details about the plot of the series are being kept under wraps, the original film followed the story of Freder Fredersen, the privileged son of the most powerful man in Metropolis, as he becomes aware of the working conditions of the city’s laborers, and falls in love with a young worker who inspires him to fight for justice.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen> A trailer for the re-release of the original Metropolis film (1927)

Esmail, who serves as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner of the series, has been working on the project since at least 2016. The show will be produced by Universal Content Productions, and Esmail Corp will executive produce alongside Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content.

Metropolis marks Middleton’s first leading role in a television series. The news of Middleton’s casting comes just a few days ahead of the release of Sharper, in which she also stars. She is represented by top agencies Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Metropolis is a highly anticipated project as the original film is considered one of the greatest and most influential movies of the silent film era.

The releasee date for Metropolis is TBC.