Lisa Wang on Screen Presence: the Chinese New Year Film Festival

This Sunday, 29 January, will mark the inaugural festival of Screen Presence, a new cinematic event for the Lunar New Year calendar.

Screen Presence has been curated by screen producer Lisa Wang (The Family Law, Please Like Me) to celebrate Chinese Australian stories on the big screen – and it’s happening for one day only at The Capitol theatre in Melbourne.

Wang said she hopes that everyone attending can share ‘the laughs, learnings, and heartaches of what it means to be Chinese Australian in complex times’.

Read: Australian Film Festivals Guide 2023

Hosted by film producer Rosie Lourde, the day opens with a discussion featuring Benjamin Law, Wenlei Ma, Corrie Chen and Adrian Danks; followed by feature screenings, conversations and meditations on the Chinese Australian experience and identity.

Lisa Wang’s great grandfather immigrated from China to Australia in the 1850s. ‘My family’s been here for generations,’ she said, ‘but it still took until 1993 for me to see any good Asian immigrant representation on screen – and that was with Joy Luck Club.’

‘Since then, the bulk of such representation has come out of Hollywood – like with Everything Everywhere All At Once, which I loved – but with Screen Presence I really wanted to focus on Australian films about the Chinese immigrant experience’.

The festival films

Shanghai Express (1932). Image: Paramount Pictures.

Broadcaster and screenwriter Benjamin Law and actor Fiona Choi will introduce Hollywood pre-code flick Shanghai Express (1932), starring Marlene Dietrich and Anna May Wong, which premiered at The Capitol 90 years ago. The aim of this screening is to contextualise a lot of what Hollywood would get wrong about the Chinese diaspora for many, many decades.

In Express, a beautiful temptress (Dietrich) re-kindles an old romance while trying to escape her past during a tension-packed train journey. Anna May Wong stars as Hui Fei, a ‘brave Chinese girl’.

‘For me, Shanghai Express epitomises how we were seen in the Western world,’ said Lisa Wang, ‘and it really didn’t change that much over that time … it’s no wonder I had low self-esteem for so long!’

Still from Floating Life (1996), restored by the NFSA. Image: Footprint films/Kanopy

Next, filmmakers Clara Law and Eddie Fong will present their film Floating Life (1996), a feature described by Senses of Cinema as ‘a turning point in Australian cinema’.

‘When I thought about the first time I saw the Asian diaspora accurately represented on screen, what came to mind was Floating Life,’ said Wang. ‘I just love that film. It really shows Australian life from the lens of somebody who’s come here as an Asian migrant. And even if that wasn’t your specific experience – it’s not mine, I was born here – you can still relate to it.’

Following that, Australian director Bruce Beresford (Driving Miss Daisy, Breaker Morant) speaks to one of Australia’s preeminent writers, Jan Sardi AO, about their adaptation of Li Cungxin’s memoir Mao’s Last Dancer (2009). Cungxin was scheduled to be at the festival but had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts. Beresford will instead appear in his place.

‘Mao’s Last Dancer is unique in that it’s an adaptation of a Chinese story by Li Cungxin, adapted by Jan Sardi and then directed by Bruce Beresford, both of whom are white Australians,’ said Wang, ‘but I do feel it’s one of our stories.’

Wang is particularly looking forward to screening Mao’s Last Dancer in the Capitol: ‘the ballet sequences and the costumes will look absolutely stunning.’

Mao’s Last Dancer (2009). Image: Roadshow Entertainment

To conclude the evening, industry icon Tony Ayres will present his autobiographical film The Home Song Stories (2007) and talk with the film’s producer and life-long collaborator, Michael McMahon, about championing underrepresented, diverse emerging filmmakers.

The day’s celebrations close with the presentation and screening of the 2023 NEXT GEN Filmmakers Award winning film (to be announced), presented by Tony Ayres and Mark Wang, the Chinese Museum CEO.

‘I’m hopeful there is a next generation of Chinese-Australians that will be inspired by what we show at the festival, and I hope they go out and make their own films about their own experiences,’ said Wang.

‘When I grew up, my “destiny” was to be a mum, but things have very much changed. The answer to what it means to be Chinese Australian in 2023 is one that is constantly evolving.’

Hoping the festival will continue every year, Wang says she plans to broaden it out to include other Asian immigrant communities in Australia, and not just Chinese Australians. ‘I think a lot of what applies to us applies to any minority,’ she said. ‘It’s all about community, and learning to overcome hardships together.’

Screen Presence, presented by the Chinese Museum and RMIT Culture with support from CAST, takes place on Sunday 29 January 2023, at The Capitol in Melbourne. For tickets and more information, head to the Screen Presence website.