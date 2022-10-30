The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill

Netflix has officially announced that popular fantasy series The Witcher will be back for season 4 – but with one major caveat: Henry Cavill will no longer be Geralt of Rivia. Instead he is to be replaced by Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

The reasons behind the decision are unclear. Netflix have given no official explanation beyond Cavill ‘stepping down’. In a statement, Cavill said ‘My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.

‘In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.’

Cavill has recently reprised his role of Superman in DC’s Black Adam, which may mean another sequel is in the works and blocking up his schedule for the next little while.

Liam Hemsworth is best known for his role as Gale Hawthorne in the Hunger Games film franchise.

‘As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,’ Hemsworth said on his Instagram. ‘Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.’

The general fan reaction to this news has been a mix of confusion and disappointment. Many followers of the show are so used to Cavill being the titular Witcher that they are naturally skeptical of such a major change.

Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling book series, The Witcher follows Geralt as he travels the Continent fighting anything and everything from ghouls to bruxas and more. Along the way, he forms an unlikely family with the powerful sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Cintran princess Ciri (Freya Allan) as they evade the mages, monarchs and monsters who seek to capture Ciri.

There’s a long way to go before Hemsworth picks up the sword. The Witcher: Blood Origin – a spin-off that explores the creation of the first prototype Witcher — premieres 25 December, and The Witcher Season 3 will follow shortly after in summer 2023.